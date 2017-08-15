Right Now Is the Absolutely Best Time to Buy Swimsuits, And These Are the Top Sales

Courtesy
Alexis Bennett
Aug 15, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Summer is sadly almost over, but a little retail therapy always makes us feel better, especially since this is the peak time to find the best deals on swimsuits. Right now, several brands and retailers are making room for fall merchandise, so they are doing all that they can to get rid of the summer stock. That means, reduced price tags and amazing savings that your bank account will definitely appreciate.

So if you've been eyeing a fancy, designer swimsuit, this is the perfect time to cop one. Oh, and even fast-fashion brands are treating customers to even lower prices right now.

VIDEO: Ashley Graham Wore the Tiniest String Bikini on Instagram

 

But you definitely need to move fast in order to catch the deals. Several styles are already starting to sell out. But you can get a jump start by browsing our favorite deals below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

TOPSHOP Crochet Tie Dye One-Piece Swimsuit

Nordstrom has one of the best selections of swimsuits from our favorite brands, so you're guaranteed to find something in the retailer's sale section. This tie-dye option is already marked down to 55 percent off.

available at Nordstrom $27 (Originally $65) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

J. CREW One-shoulder one-piece swimsuit

J.Crew is hosting an amazing sale event that's too good to pass up. Through August 17, you can take an extra 30 percent off of sale items. That means really steep reductions on already marked down swimsuits.

available at J.Crew $28 (Originally $88) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Boohoo Dubai Banana Split Stripe Scoop Swimsuit

Boohoo is always hosting flash sales on its website. And right now, everything (that's right, everything) is currently marked down at up to 70 percent off, including this cute one-piece.

available at Boohoo $19 (Originally $32) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Heidi Klum Sun Dappled Decadence One Piece

Shopbop is the place to go for all of your designer needs. And the brand has a bunch of luxe swimsuits that are currently 50 percent off.

available at Shopbop $108 (Originally $215) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Xhilaration Tropical Print Tie Back Bikini Top

Target has always been a favorite for affordable swimsuits. And this time of the year, the deals are better than ever in the clearance section.

available at Target $25 (Originally $35) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Coastal Blue Ruched Bandeau Tankini Top

Amazon continues to amaze us everyday with unbelievable deals. And the brand's Coastal Blue swimwear brand has really low prices on swimsuits for Amazon Prime members.

available at Amazon $39 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

ASOS Mix and Match One Shoulder Bikini Top in Pink Animal

ASOS is hosting one of the best end-of-summer sales we've seen. Seriously, receiving up to 70 percent off of already-affordable swimsuits is a dream come true.

available at ASOS $14 (Originally $23) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

H&M Swimsuit High Leg

H&M is keeping the surprisingly good deals coming. This time, the mega retailer is offering up to 80 percent off of sale items—like this playful swimsuit.

available at H&M $13 (Originally $25) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

FOR LOVE & LEMONS SAMBA BRAIDED ONE PIECE

Revolve is always a reliable place to go for unqiue, trendy designs. And you'll also love the super low prices on their amazing swimsuits.

available at Revolve $122 (Originally $202) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Swimsuitsforall IMPULSE HALTER SWIMSUIT

Swimsuitsforall is always stocked with the best designs for curvy ladies. And the brand's sale is loaded with amazing finds.

available at Swimsuitsforall $25 (Originally $79) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!