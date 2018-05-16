The 15 Best Swimsuit and Cover-Up Combos for Your Body Shape

Underneath every great cover-up should live an equally great swimsuit. Or so we hope.

The only problem is finding the perfect match. Luckily, we did all the work, so you don't have to. We addressed five different body types and found suits that not only fit, but also flatter. What's more, we partnered them with toppers that complement the suit and your figure. Talk about a major win-win!

If you're athletically built, avoid boxy, sporty cuts and instead, tap your sexy side with straps—lots of straps. See: glimpses of skin with separates that boast crocheted detailing across the top and sides; let the strings peek through a sheer cover-up.

Wade through our pool of bikinis and one-pieces, kaftans and tunics, and make a splash with one of our 15 swim-and-coverup combos.