The 15 Best Swimsuit and Cover-Up Combos for Your Body Shape

InStyle Staff
May 16, 2018 @ 4:00 pm

Underneath every great cover-up should live an equally great swimsuit. Or so we hope.

The only problem is finding the perfect match. Luckily, we did all the work, so you don't have to. We addressed five different body types and found suits that not only fit, but also flatter. What's more, we partnered them with toppers that complement the suit and your figure. Talk about a major win-win!

If you're athletically built, avoid boxy, sporty cuts and instead, tap your sexy side with straps—lots of straps. See: glimpses of skin with separates that boast crocheted detailing across the top and sides; let the strings peek through a sheer cover-up.

Wade through our pool of bikinis and one-pieces, kaftans and tunics, and make a splash with one of our 15 swim-and-coverup combos.

If you're petite ...

Shop the look: Lem Lem cover up, $355; net-a-porter.com. Dos Gardenias one piece, $234; matchesfashion.com

If you're petite...

Shop the look: River Island cover up, $70; riverisland.com. Jade Swim bikini top, $120; matchesfashion.com. Jade Swim bikini bottom, $90; matchesfashion.com

If you're petite ...

Shop the look: Frame Denim mini skirt, $195; intermix.com. Topshop bikini, $66; topshop.com

If you're tall ...

Shop the look: Mango denim shorts, $50; mango.com. Solid & Striped rashguard, $100; matchesfashion.com. Solid & Striped bikini bottoms, $100; matchesfashion.com.

If you're tall ...

Shop the look: Suboo wrap skirt, $104; modaoperandi.com. Araks one piece, $325; net-a-porter.com.

If you're tall ...

Shop the look: Melissa Odabash cover up, $257; matchesfashion.com. Topshop cut out one piece, $55; topshop.com

If you're bigger on the bottom ...

Shop the look: Mara Hoffman skirt, $210; matchesfashion.com. Norma Kamali one piece, $350; net-a-porter.com

If you're bigger on the bottom ...

Shop the look: LL Bean cover up, $60; llbean.com. Made by Dawn bikini top, $128; matchesfashion.com. Made by Dawn bikini bottom, $150; matchesfashion.com

If you're big on the bottom ...

Shop the look: Dodo Bar Or cover up, $375; net-a-porter.com. Gap bikini top, $35; gap.com. Gap bikini bottoms, $45; gap.com

If you're big busted ...

Shop the look: Eberjey dress, $190; intermixonline.com. J.Crew bikini top, $58; jcrew.com. J.Crew bikini bottom, $56; jcrew.com

If you're big busted ...

Shop the look: Aerie cover up, $35; ae.com. Lands End one piece, $60; landsend.com

If you're big busted ...

Shop the look: Faithful The Brand cover up, $150; net-a-porter.com. & Other Stories bikini top, $39; stories.com. & Other Stories bikini bottom, $39; stories.com

If you're athletic ...

Shop the look: River Island wrap skirt, $64; riverisland.com. Lisa Marie Fernandez one piece, $430; net-a-porter.com

If you're athletic ...

Shop the look: Gap cover up, $35; gap.com. Aerie one piece, $22; ae.com

If you're athletic ...

Shop the look: CoolChange jumpsuit, $208; intermixonline.com. Mikoh one piece, $109; outnet.com

