The Universally Flattering Sweatpants People Are Going Bananas For on Amazon

Image zoom Melodie Jeng/Getty Images

Shopping for sweatpants can get a little complicated. They have to be cozy, super soft, and somewhat loose, but sometimes the slouchy silhouette can end up looking too baggy. Well, there's a pair that offers both comfort and a nice fit, and people are singing its praises on Amazon.

If you head to the retailer's best-selling sweatpants list, you'll see that these joggers (from a store called "Leggings Depot") have landed in the number-one spot. The thousands of 5-star reviews show exactly why so many people are in love with them.

"These are probably the softest pants I've ever owned," one fan explains in the review section. "They feel like velvet, and are unique in that they will keep me warm in chillier months but are airy and breathable enough to wear during the sticky, humid summer months."

It's like wearing your favorite pair of leggings, minus the clingy, skin-tight fit. The popular style is universally flattering, thanks to its streamlined shape and the cuff around the ankles.

Most fans in the review section talk about wearing them while running errands or lounging on the couch with their cats. But one shopper loves her pair so much, she managed to find a way to wear them to the office. "Very comfortable," she writes before adding, "I dress them up to wear to work, too. I own two pairs and I'm about to order a few more."

That's only if they don't completely sell out. The popular sweats are in high demand thanks to a price tag that's less than $14 and sizes that range from a small to a 3x.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Leggings Depot Sweatpants, $9-$14; amazon.com.