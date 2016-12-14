13 Chic Sweaters That Won't Leave You Broke

Christian Vierig/Getty
Kim Duong (Text) and Taylor Reagan (Market)
Dec 14, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

The thing about sweaters is you love them, you can't get enough of them, but buying even just one can mean forking over your paycheck in its entirety (cue tears). We feel you. All that plush wool and mohair blend can really add up, which not only sucks for our bank accounts but also our fashion hearts (cue additional tears).

So what's the sartorially obsessed to do? Well, there's Option 1, which involves missing out on all the fun that is sweaters (including ugly holiday sweater parties). There's also Option 2, which involves dropping your entire life-savings on two, maybe three, sweaters (not an actual option). And then there's Option 3, which is reviewing this list of 13 editor-approved sweaters ringing in under $150. Go ahead, we trust that you're able to make real grown-up decisions (just please, please, please don't choose Option 2).

But if you really need help deciding, here's this: In the round-up below, you'll find everything from voluminous turtlenecks to brass hardware to possibly your next goes-with-everything sweater.

1 of 13 Courtesy

H&M

Dress up this boy-borrowed sweater with a maxi skirt boasting a high slit. 

H&M available at hm.com $60 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 13 Courtesy

COS

Commit to the oversized look with this sweater and palazzo pants.

COS available at cosstores.com $125 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

GRANA

Rendered in silk cashmere (one more time for the people in the back: SILK CASHMERE!), this sweater will probably be the softest thing you'll ever touch.

Grana available at grana.com $89 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 13 Courtesy

MADEWELL

A high neck and cocoon silhouette? Good luck managing to not wear this one every day.

Madewell available at madewell.com $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 13 Courtesy

EVERLANE

Call off the search for your perfect go-to sweater, because here it is.

Everlane available at everlane.com $140 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 13 Courtesy

EVERLANE

Cashmere + box cut + mockneck = a must-have workwear staple.

Everlane available at everlane.com $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 13 Courtesy

FARROW

Knitwear radiating understated details (check out those bracelet sleeves!).

Farrow available at needsupply.com $88 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 13 Courtesy

NEED SUPPLY CO.

Sculptural sleeves for added elegance.

Need Supply Co available at needsupply.com $117 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 13 Courtesy

J. CREW

A revamped knit featuring a high-low hem and cherry hue.

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 13 Courtesy

ZARA

The perfect sweater for all your off-duty looks.

Zara available at zara.com $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 13 Courtesy

Tory Burch

A '60s sweater with a sporty twist.

Tory Burch available at toryburch.com $150 (originally $250) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 13 Courtesy

FRENCH CONNECTION

A chic contender for your next ugly holiday sweater party.

available at frenchconnection.com $148 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 13 Courtesy

L. L. BEAN

Pull this over a mini leather skirt with tough hardware for that edgy, cool-girl vibe.

L.L. Bean available at llbean.com $70 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!