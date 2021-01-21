16 Sweater Outfits from TV and Movie History That Are Still So Freakin' Good

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Revisiting old TV shows and movies often means great things for our wardrobe. Our obsession with vests definitely hit a high point after binge-watching Sister, Sister, and we still credit 13 Going On 30 for making us want to experiment with quirky accessories. So, when we're stumped for how to style something and want to liven up our look? Screen style ends up being a great source of inspiration — especially during the colder months when our go-to item tends to be a chunky sweater.

There have been so many great sweater outfits in TV and movie history over the years, and whether you're feeling more of an '80s vibe, can't quit the '90s, or are daring enough to revive the '00s, there's likely an iconic look to suit your personal aesthetic.

Ahead, we've rounded up 16 sweater outfits worth recreating today.

Olivia Pope From Scandal

Olivia Pope was arguably ahead of her time with all those comfortable yet sleek combinations. Some of her best looks included long, robe-like sweaters draped over solid staples, and she occasionally topped things off with a glass of wine.

Monica Geller From Friends

Technically this is a graphic sweatshirt, but paired with a black cap and yoga pants, this piece makes a casual yet super cute statement. The good news is there are plenty of replicas of this 'girls' graphic on Etsy, so you can easily copy Monica's outfit (just like Harry Styles would do).

Mindy Lahiri From The Mindy Project

Yep, sweater vests are back — and now, we're now looking to Mindy for non-boring ways to wear them. We enjoyed her whole monochromatic theme here, and how the character added a extra little pop with a collared, polka-dot shirt.

Sally Albright from When Harry Met Sally

Whether you choose to style your sweater with a simple skirt and tights, or simply go the high-waisted jeans route, a red top and black bottoms continue to be a fashion-forward combination. And, while she's not wearing it here, Sally did throw a blazer over this knit at one point, aka another easy way to instantly elevate your look.

Fred Rogers from Mister Rogers' Neighborhood

It's true: No one had better cardigans and zip-ups than Mr. Rogers. But, rather than keeping his outfits super relaxed, he decided to go preppy, pairing this signature piece with khaki pants and sneakers.

Fran Fine from The Nanny

Fran was well known for her over-the-top ensembles, whether she was stepping out in sequins or embracing bold colors. However, she also showed us how versatile a cropped, ribbed, short-sleeved sweater can be when she wore this option with a white mini skirt. It was sweet, sexy, and somewhat modest all at the same time.

Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

He dressed to play tennis here, but that doesn't take away from the fashion lessons we can learn from Will's cousin. For starters, don't underestimate the power of layering; that polo made a simple white sweater into something interesting. And two, keep a few sweaters in rotation during the summer months to pair with shorts or maxi skirts during in-between weather.

Ransom Drysdale from Knives Out

We'll forever be fans of the classic beige, cable knit sweater. This no-fail design looks good on everyone, and since it's neutral and somewhat of a basic, it's something you can style with everything, from jeans to slacks to overalls.

Rory Gilmore from Gilmore Girls

...Even Rory was on board! Plus, we could easily belt this oversized option and turn it into a mini dress.

Lucy Moderatz from While You Were Sleeping

We've already spent a ton of time daydreaming about Lucy's groutfit, but although her sweater and sweatpants are perfect for chilling at home, a pair of combat boots or sneakers could easily make it work for a casual outing.

Molly Carter from Insecure

Speaking of sticking to single color scheme, why not go super bright, much like Molly did during Insecure's fourth season? Lean into the matchy-matchy trend and coordinate a vibrant, knit turtleneck with a jacket or cardigan of a similar shade. It doesn't need to be an exact match in order to turn heads (in a good way).

Sandy Olsson from Grease

We do love our cardigans, but sometimes, they can feel frumpy or stale. A no-fuss, super feminine way to give them a boost is with an eye-catching, rounded collar layered underneath, like Sandy wore at the drive-in. Don't have one of those in your wardrobe? A sleeveless turtleneck or a neck scarf are great alternatives.

Danny Torrance from The Shining

He may be a kid, but we were definitely inspired to invest in novelty prints after viewing this scary movie. They show personality, and your local vintage shop is likely stacked with a few kitschy finds.

Cher Horowitz from Clueless

Cher's plaid suit is probably her most iconic look, but we're convinced that the best fashion trick to steal from this high schooler is the way she styled her plain white T-shirt. By playing around with length and styling it under a bright, cropped sweater, she added an unexpected, preppy spin.

Corey Mason from Empire Records

Liv Tyler is quite possibly the best source of schoolcore outfit inspiration. The plaid, pleated skirt continued to be a fashion favorite in 2021, and with a pair of chunky socks and white sneakers, this '90s outfit would seem eerily modern.

David Rose from Schitt's Creek

