15 Summer Knits to Wear When It's Hot Outside But Cold Inside

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Jun 25, 2015 @ 4:00 pm

It's common knowledge at this point that the higher the temps are outside, the lower they are inside. It's a bipolar phenomenon that makes summertime dressing exponentially difficult. And since we're not big on the idea of sweating on our commute nor shivering during the entire span of an eight-hour workday (yes, #firstworldproblems, we know), we rounded up summery knits that can be left at the office for those times when the AC is cranked up excessively high.

We grouped them into three categories: Neutrals in soft shades (and one sheer black) of grays, creams, and pinks; nautical stripes, from thin lines to chunky panels, that could work well into the fall; and wild card options for whenever your office outfit needs a statement. 

From open-knit options to chunky cardis, we rounded 15 of our knit picks that will you survive your arctic zone of a workplace.

PHOTOS: 15 Summer Knits to Wear When It's Hot Outside But Cold Inside

1 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Neutrals

Sass & Bide, $170; sassandbide.com

2 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Neutrals

Rebecca Taylor, $275; rebeccataylor.com

3 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Neutrals

Madewell, $70; madewell.com

4 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Neutrals

Ryan Roche, $598; otteny.com

5 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Neutrals

Zara, $80; zara.com

6 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Stripes

J. Crew, $98; jcrew.com

7 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Stripes

Cos, $99; cosstores.com

8 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Stripes

Chinti + Parker, $385; chintiandparker.com

9 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Stripes

Joe Fresh, $29; joefresh.com

10 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Stripes

Mango, $70; mango.com

11 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Wild Card

Uniqlo, $30; uniqlo.com

12 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Wild Card

Tory Burch, $295; toryburch.com

13 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Wild Card

Sandro, $295; sandro-paris.com

14 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Wild Card

French Connection, $128; frenchconnection.com

15 of 15 Courtesy

Knit Pick: Wild Card

H&M, $25; hm.com

