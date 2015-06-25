It's common knowledge at this point that the higher the temps are outside, the lower they are inside. It's a bipolar phenomenon that makes summertime dressing exponentially difficult. And since we're not big on the idea of sweating on our commute nor shivering during the entire span of an eight-hour workday (yes, #firstworldproblems, we know), we rounded up summery knits that can be left at the office for those times when the AC is cranked up excessively high.

We grouped them into three categories: Neutrals in soft shades (and one sheer black) of grays, creams, and pinks; nautical stripes, from thin lines to chunky panels, that could work well into the fall; and wild card options for whenever your office outfit needs a statement.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

From open-knit options to chunky cardis, we rounded 15 of our knit picks that will you survive your arctic zone of a workplace.

PHOTOS: 15 Summer Knits to Wear When It's Hot Outside But Cold Inside