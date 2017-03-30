These 8 Pieces Prove That Stripes Are Spring's Most Flattering Trend

Courtesy
Brooke Ely Danielson
Mar 30, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

Stripes are everywhere right now—and we couldn't be more excited. We know, we know, there's the age-old myth they aren't very flattering. In reality, however, stripes are nothing to be afraid of, especially with so many options to choose from this spring. There are bold stripes, colorful stripes, and super teeny-tiny stripes out there. Since the trend is in every major retailer, however, shopping it can be daunting, so we sifted through endless pieces to bring you 8 striped items, each priced under $250. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Get summer ready in a handwoven dress with stripes. 

Lemlem $170 (originally $340) SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Stripes on a long flowing dress.

MDS Stripes $245 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

For a ladylike look pair an a-line silhouette with bold stripes. 

Chic Wish $47 (originally $55) SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Throw it off the shoulder with a ruffle. 

Hollister Co. $40 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Stripes with ease are always a good idea. 

Zara $40 SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Lace up your mini. 

Madewell $78 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Mutli-color stripes will have you standing out. 

J. Crew $98 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Go beachy with nautical stripes. 

Sea $234 (originally $390) SHOP NOW

