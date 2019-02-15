The One Coat Everyone Was Wearing at Fashion Week

Image zoom Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Remember the days when street-style stars would freeze their butts off in order to get a good outfit pic? Well, that's so 2010. At this season's New York Fashion Week, all of the biggest influencers were bundled up in head-turning coats that demanded as much attention as Barry Manilow singing at the Michael Kors show. If it can keep you warm, it's on trend right now (thank god).

There were plenty of heavily padded, cocoon-shaped coverups in bold, stare-at-me colors, but of all of the camera-ready styles, one was clearly the crowd favorite: a vegan leather puffer from Nanushka. The Budapest-based label makes some of the prettiest puffer coats we've seen. Instead of the casual, sporty vibes of most puffer styles, Nanushka puts a grown-up, sophisticated twist on its padded coats, making them with a semi-glossy, vegan-leather material and finishing off the shells with wide-set panels.

I swear I must have run into at least five people wearing the same coat while going to shows over the past 10 days — numbers that were easily doubled with one swipe down my Instagram feed. See the popular puffer in action below, and grab one for yourself while you can.

Shop It: Nanushka Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket, $625; saks.com.

Shop It: Nanushka Long Vega Puffer, $850; needsupply.com.