Wear These 7 Colors If You're Hoping to Manifest Good Vibes This Spring
Need some help manifesting your goals? It might be time to start wearing specific colors. Due to spring's lush cosmic energy, now is an especially wonderful time to bring our biggest dreams to fruition — and the season's hottest shades may help make magic. The reasoning is simple: it all comes down to energy associated with these colors.
According to Sarah Potter, color magic practitioner, tarot reader, and author of The Cosmo Tarot: The Ultimate Deck and Guidebook, color "can help us manifest by turning up the volume on the energetic frequency."
"Each color correlates to a feeling or an intention, and by wearing this color, you can feel its effects throughout your day," she tells InStyle, adding that even the smallest of details can help. "Choose an outfit, lingerie, jewelry, or makeup based on the energy you are currently calling in. Having this color on every day will enhance those long term goals coming to fruition."
In short, you don't have to journal your intentions to make your dreams come true. Simply wearing lilac eyeshadow can bring your calmness and clarity, while hot pink lingerie will enhance your creative side. Ahead, check out which colors you might want to incorporate into your wardrobe this spring to help give your love life, career, and more a little boost, thus turning those visions into reality.
Scarlet
A bright red color that has an orange tinge to it, scarlet is associated with courage, passion, and joy. While wearing it, we can manifest excitement and confidence, as well as add positivity to whatever energy we are putting out into the universe and hoping to bring into our lives. It's perfect shade to wear this spring if optimism is your ultimate goal.
Hot Pink
Different than light pink, hot pink is used to manifest playfulness and passionate romances. So if you're looking to attract a spring fling, or just someone who you can have a lot of fun with, add this color to your outfits this season. Aside from the dating aspect, hot pink can enhance creativity, turning you into a muse and inspiring you to think outside the box. Plus, it's a good one for motivating others and helping them achieve greatness in their own endeavors.
Yellow
Yellow is associated with the sun (a vital and important life force for all), so the color is said to bring vitality and happiness into our lives. On top of that, both bright and mellow yellow energize our auric fields and stimulate our intellect, so wear them if you're trying to impress others with your ingenious attributes, book smarts, and novel ideas. Plus, the added pep in your step and drive toward attaining your desires won't hurt, either.
Royal Blue
This shade of blue denotes authority, self-esteem, and royalty, so wearing it will signal to people that you're the boss in charge. Still, while royal blue demands attention and radiates power, it does so without being too in-your-face with its intention. It can actually be quite helpful with gaining trust and diplomacy — which is probably why it's found in the flags of many countries throughout the world.
Lilac
Lilac represents tranquility, peace, and calmness — all of which are sentiments that are worth bringing into our lives every day. Aside from being pleasing to the eye, the color is associated with the crown chakra, something that's known to bring us closer to our deepest spiritual and higher-minded purpose. Go ahead and working it into your makeup or ensembles this spring, as well as every season beyond that.
Neon Green
Many of us are looking for a fresh start this spring — especially after the past two years we've had to endure — and neon green is here to help. It symbolizes an energetic and vibrant start, as well as a fresh attitude. It's the type of color you'll want to wear if you're looking to rev up your aura and vibe, and is definitely meant for the movers and the shakers.
Light Camel
One good thing about light camel is that it's easy to style, and can be worn solo or with any of the colors above. The mixture of orange and brown combines an energetic vibe with security and dependability. If you are looking for a color that will make you feel energetically protected and emotionally safe during the springtime, then this is the shade you should wear often, or at least keep close to you.