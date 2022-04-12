Wear These 7 Colors If You're Hoping to Manifest Good Vibes This Spring

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Whether the goal is more energy or a little romance, here are the shades to add to your outfits, ASAP.

Need some help manifesting your goals? It might be time to start wearing specific colors. Due to spring's lush cosmic energy, now is an especially wonderful time to bring our biggest dreams to fruition — and the season's hottest shades may help make magic. The reasoning is simple: it all comes down to energy associated with these colors.

According to Sarah Potter, color magic practitioner, tarot reader, and author of The Cosmo Tarot: The Ultimate Deck and Guidebook, color "can help us manifest by turning up the volume on the energetic frequency."

"Each color correlates to a feeling or an intention, and by wearing this color, you can feel its effects throughout your day," she tells InStyle, adding that even the smallest of details can help. "Choose an outfit, lingerie, jewelry, or makeup based on the energy you are currently calling in. Having this color on every day will enhance those long term goals coming to fruition."

In short, you don't have to journal your intentions to make your dreams come true. Simply wearing lilac eyeshadow can bring your calmness and clarity, while hot pink lingerie will enhance your creative side. Ahead, check out which colors you might want to incorporate into your wardrobe this spring to help give your love life, career, and more a little boost, thus turning those visions into reality.