Match Made! The Best Shoe-Pant Combos for Your Shape

Believe it or not, the right shoe-pant pairing can work to your advantage. If you lack curves, like Allison Williams, slip on a pair of drawstring trousers to create the illusion of curves while emitting a tomboyish charm. But counter a too-sporty vibe with ladylike nude pumps. The two together = an unlikely, but wonderfully harmonious union.

Have a small frame? Elongate your stems with cropped, fitted trousers and ankle-strap-less heels. Those encircling straps abruptly cut off your legs, making them appear shorter. Regardless of whether you're petite, tall, or curvy, we found the best combinations you need to know. Click through to see (and shop!) the pairings for your shape, as modeled by your celebrity doppelganger. Next, commit the style tips to memory, and you'll never have a bad pant-shoe day again!

If you're athletic...

Tap your sporty side with drawstring trousers (an upgrade from sweats), like Allison Williams'. They're not only comfortable, but the waist-cinching band encourages curves. Counter a too-athletic aesthetic with ladylike nude pumps. Shop the pairing below:
Pants: Community, $75; aritzia.com
Pumps: Kate Spade, $298; piperlime.com
If you're curvy...

Let Christina Hendricks be your go-to muse and select high-waisted wide-leg pants (ideally with a crease down the center) to create a longer, leaner look. As for shoes, opt for a clean, classic pump, or a chunky high-heel sandal. Teeny-tiny straps can seem disproportionate. Shop the pairing below:
Pants: NYDJ, $130; neimanmarcus.com
Pumps: Aldo, $80; aldoshoes.com
If you're petite...

Look for ankle-grazing bottoms that are fit and tailored to your frame. Try to avoid dark ankle-strap shoes-the strap can cut off your legs, making you appear shorter. The goal is to lengthen. Reese Witherspoon opted for leopard print pumps, which built height and added interest to her look. Shop the pairing below:
Pants: Rebecca Taylor, $178; rebeccataylor.com
Pumps: Loft, $80; loft.com
If you're tall...

Most cuts work for your height! Experiment with wide-leg flares or skinnies, or try rolling the hems. You can embrace your stature with heels, or you can select hip menswear-inspired flats, like Miranda Kerr's two-tone brogues. Shop the pairing below:
Pants: River Island, $70; riverisland.com
Brogues: Adieu, $720; matchesfashion.com

