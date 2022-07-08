The Best Shapewear Dresses to 'Slip' Into for Any Occasion  

That said: with so many new options, it's hard to know where to begin. Happen to be ready to invest in your first line of defense in creating a capsule wardrobe? We've got you covered — literally. Read on for the best slips to buy.

Slips became first widely worn towards the end of the 20th century, but there's nothing outdated about them in 2022: They've been entirely revitalized. The once-deemed old-school garment has transformed from layered chiffons with trim lining (Think: Grandma Core), and restrictive shapewear, into breathable fabrics and eye-catching silhouettes that double as dresses. They also offer more size-inclusive options and skin-matching tones than ever before, which is part of the reason the Skims Fits Everybody Slip Dress takes our #1 spot.

"Slips are so misunderstood," the Commando Designer tells InStyle, "Not only does everything drape better with a slip, but they're essential if you want to preserve your favorite dress or skirt."

Undergarment slips get a bad rep. While they work as a second-skin base layer, critics of the slinky underclothing will voice concern: "How do I breathe in one?"; "They're just uncomfortable"; and, of course, "People still wear those?". The answer is yes, and if you're not convinced, CEO and Founder of Commando Kerry O'Brien calls them a timeless closet staple.

Best Overall: SKIMS Naked Slip Dress Courtesy View at Skims ($62) Also available at Nordstrom What We Love: It's comfortable enough to be loungewear, but compressing enough to be shapewear. What We Don't Love: It's not double lined, so it might be see-through depending on the colorway you choose. This piece does many things right, starting with being appropriately named. The Skims "Naked Slip" literally feels like you're wearing nothing when it's on. (It's also worth mentioning that it's available in nine different skin-tone shades, adding to the nakedness.) The camisole has a buttery fabric that is soft to the touch and feels even smoother on the body. And while the silhouette accentuates your figure, it's (surprisingly) comfortable. This timeless garment puts typical shapewear myths to rest: you don't have to shimmy to get into it, you won't find yourself constantly pulling it down, and you won't even need to wear a bra. Check, check, and check. With the right mix of comfortability and compression in a slip, it earns our no. one spot as Best Overall. Size: XXS - 4XL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 14 | Length: Mini | Material: Nylon + Spandex

Best Value: Intimissimi Ultrafresh Supima Cotton Slip Courtesy View at Intimissimi ($22) Also available at Amazon What We Love: It can double as a layering item and nightwear. What We Don't Love: As an unlined camisole, there isn't a lot of support for larger chests. Undergarment slips don't always have to be about figure-molding; there's no reason to wear restrictive corsets or sculpting bodysuits if you just want your look to be a little more demure. Think of the Intimissimi Cotton Slip as the antithesis of uncomfortable shapewear. This comfy get-up is ideal for wearing under other dresses with no lining, and not to mention, it's at a pretty good price point for how soft the fabric feels. Nothing impractical about it – except maybe that you might need to wear a bra with it. If you want a tighter fit, we recommend that you size down. Size: XS - XL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Mid Thigh | Material: Cotton

Best Splurge: Nancy Ganz Body Architect Slip Dress Shapewear with Built-In Bra Courtesy View at Neiman Marcus ($160) Also available at Bergdorf Goodman What We Love: It offers ultra-firm support, so if you're also looking for the best lift on the list, this is it. What We Don't Love: It could be more size-inclusive as the bra cups only go to a DD. If the gorgeous bustier design isn't enough to make you want to own this piece, then allow us to explain how this contouring slip is worth the splurge: it's an ageless investment piece not only because of its classic boudoir shape, but also because the material is rich and firm. It offers an elegant design, with contouring panels for ultimate definition. It's a high-quality, unfailing must-have that will continue to withstand the test of time. Size: 32B - 36DD | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Mid Thigh | Material: Nylon + Spandex

Best Plus-Size: Knix LuxeLift Slip Courtesy View at Knix ($64) What We Love: Sizes go from S to XXXL+, so this dress offers something for everyone. What We Don't Love: The length might feel long, especially if you're petite in height. Knix CEO and Founder Joanna Griffiths took a risk when she transitioned her lingerie brand from wholesale to 100% online when traditional retailers didn't carry such an expansive size assortment — and the decision paid off. The first time I saw the Knix brand was on TikTok, and I was intrigued by how bouncy their product fabric seemed in videos. After testing it out myself, I'm here to confirm those raw cut edges look just as satisfying in person as they do online. This size-inclusive slip is a smooth, versatile garment that includes interior grippers and adjustable straps for functionality. The sleek undergarment also features a built-in bra with removable cups, catering to the body wearing it in more ways than just one. Size: S - XXXL+ | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 6 | Length: Mid Thigh | Material: Nylon + Spandex

Best Strapless Slip: Commando Two-Faced Tech Control Strapless Slip Courtesy View at Commando ($118) Also available at Amazon What We Love: Finally! A strapless slip that actually stays up while you're wearing it. What We Don't Love: The fabric is thicker than the others on this list, so it might be hot to wear during the scorching summer months. Owning this beloved basic from Commando is like being in a healthy relationship: It's secure, lifts you up, and all you want to do is talk about how good it feels to be in it. The Tech Control Strapless Slip offers the support you don't typically get from another strapless bandeau because of its firm and lifting hold. It might not include a shelf bra of any kind, but that doesn't matter, because it's particularly tight. Plus, it hugs your body without being overwhelming and offers a low-cut bust so that it doesn't show in your strapless jumpsuits or tubed minis. Size: XS - XL | Fit: Runs Small | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Above the Knee | Material: Nylon + Spandex

Best Shaping Slip: ITEM M6 Shapewear Dress Courtesy View at ITEM M6 ($68) Also available at Verishop What We Love: The sculpting properties appear invisible on the garment. What We Don't Love: This contouring staple only comes in two colors. This basic, tanked inner-layer dress hides beneath clothes thanks to its lightweight fabric that still sculpts and supports. The compression fabric contours your body and also includes a sewn-in adjustable string panty to ensure that this dress isn't going anywhere. Unlike shapewear that feels unbearable after just two or three hours, we promise you will be able to last all day in this One pro-tip: Size up if you are in-between sizes just to ensure it's comfortable. Size: XS - XL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Mini | Material: Polyamide + Elastane

Best Slip that Can Double as a Dress: Wolford Fatal Convertible Dress Courtesy View at Wolford ($209) Also available at REVOLVE and Bergdorf Goodman What We Love: It hugs all the right places. What We Don't Love: The length only deconstructs to a midi or half slip, so it's best as an undergarment for longer dresses. There's a reason why Blair Waldorf always praised Wolford in the TV drama Gossip Girl: This brand knows how to make quality undergarments. Wolford sent me this dress to try, and I couldn't get over how elegant it looked, how comfortable it feels, and the self-confidence it gave me. If I could wear this every day, I would. It's a non-crease, space-saving dress that can be transformed into a half-slip skirt or go from maxi to midi by folding the material. (Yep, the material is thin enough to fold without it bunching.) Not only that, but it's fine enough to be bodywear but sturdy enough to double as a night-out dress — talk about multifunctional. And while the Convertible Dress can be worn in plenty of ways, its core remains the same: It's a sophisticated and sexy slip, no matter how you style it. Size: XS - L | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 1 | Length: Deconstructable | Material: Nylon

Best Slip to Wear Under Sheer Clothing: Uniqlo AIRism Sleeveless Slip Courtesy View at Uniqlo ($24.90) What We Love: Made with breathable fabric that doesn't weigh you down. What We Don't Love: That same fabric is cool to the touch, so probably not ideal to sport in winter weather. If you're not feeling a Kate Moss underwear-as-outerwear moment, this slip is for you. NYC-based Fashion Editor Bella Gerard approves, calling Uniqlo's signature AIRism fabric "extremely breathable" and her "go-to slip for throwing underneath sheer or crocheted dresses". It gives her the extra coverage she wants without weighing her down with layers. As a fitted underlay for sheer and see-through dresses, this slip offers coverage without overburdening your overclothes. Size: XS - XXL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 2 | Length: Mini | Material: Nylon +

Cupro

Best Slip for that "Naked" Look: Nubian Skin Naked Full Slip Courtesy View at Nubian Skin ($71.22) What We Love: Their website offers a "skin tone" guide, and it accurately matches your slip to your foundation color. What We Don't Love: It runs small, so it might fit a bit snug in your regular size. Slips might be known as a "second-skin" layer, but most brands don't offer a wide range of custom-dyed colorways like the innovative, black-owned brand, Nubian Skin. "My nude isn't the nude I see in shops," wrote Founder Ade Hassan about her brand. "Despite the reality that women of color have the same needs as all women when it comes to lingerie and hosiery, the industry simply doesn't cater to us." Her mission was to redefine "nude." Their "Naked Full Slip" makes our list as a silky base layer that is comfortable and blends beautifully with skin tones. Stylist Kyanna Johnson tells InStyle that she needs a variety of options for clients, so that's exactly why Nubian Skin is her go-to. "With a wide range of colors and styles, it allows my clients to feel comfortable and confident in any look." Size: XS - XXL | Fit: True to Size | Number of Colors: 4 | Length: Knee-length | Material: Polyamide + Elastane