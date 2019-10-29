The Cozy Robe That Everyone Loves (Including Reese Witherspoon) Is Only $40 Today

Image zoom Raymond Hall/Getty Images

If you're wondering where to buy the best robes for women, Reese Witherspoon is dropping hints on her Instagram account.

The actress gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at a recent photo shoot, and in the opening scene, you can see Witherspoon taking a break from the fancy gowns in a cozy red robe.

Image zoom REESEWITHERSPOON/INSTAGRAM

The iconic crocodile logo helped us quickly identify Witherspoon's cuddly coverup as the Lacoste Classic Pique robe. It's been popular for years thanks to its timeless design and fluffy supima cotton material that feels like a hug from a plush bath towel.

It's not just one of the best robes for women; the unisex style works for men, too. "I feel like a boss in this robe," one guy writes in a review before adding, "Hugh Hefner-type stuff."

It's usually $100, but it's majorly marked down at Macys.com right now at only $40 (when you use the code 2DAY before checking out). Who knows how long that discount will last, though.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Lacoste Pique Robe, $40 (originally $100); macys.com.