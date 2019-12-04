Kate Middleton, Ciara, and Kendall Jenner Are All Wearing the Winter Trend Princess Diana Wore on Repeat

Image zoom WPA Pool/Getty Images

When it comes to fashion, Kate Middleton favors classic, sophisticated styles. This definitely makes sense, especially since one day she could become the Queen of England. But every now and then, Middleton will test a trend, whether it's a new handbag or a hair accessory. For her latest outing, she went with a bold jacket, a trend that will continue on through 2020 and likely for years to come.

During a charity event for Family Action at Peterley Manor Farm, Middleton proved that the red puffer coat is one of the hottest investments to make this winter. Middleton went the festive route and paired her red puffer with a green sweater, but there are so many ways to style the bright piece.

Just last week during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Ciara wore her red Valentino Moncler bubble coat with matching joggers and a coordinating sweater.

Image zoom Gotham/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner, who seems to have a huge collection of puffers, has worn hers with jeans and high heels.

Image zoom KENDALLJENNER/INSTAGRAM

And waaaay back in the day — like back in the early '90s — red puffer jackets were one of Princess Diana's winter staples. She wore her cozy coat with black pants and boots.

Image zoom Tim Graham/Getty Images

Princess Diana is proof that nothing, especially in fashion, is really ever new. And it's safer than ever to invest in trends because their lifespan is much longer than it used to be. Luckily, you don't have to spend that much to get a cool red puffer like the stars. Brands like Only June have the cozy jacket for only $79 at nordstrom.com.

Find more high-quality, affordable puffer jackets below.

Only June Red Puffer Jacket

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $79; nordstrom.com.

The North Face Nuptse Red Puffer Coat

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $249; nordstrom.com.

Tommy Hilfiger Red Puffer Jacket

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: $129; nordstrom.com.