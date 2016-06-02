The Chicest Plus-Size Workout Pieces to Take You from the Gym to Brunch

Traditionally, dressing for a rigorous sweat session means an oversize tee and slouchy sweats. But that doesn't have to be the case. We're challenging you to step up your style with breezy chic tanks, sleek embossed leggings, and mesh sports bras that are both sexy and supportive. The best part? They're flattering as they are comfortable. Swap these pieces into your gym rotation stat for a put-together look that supports, skims your curves, and can take you from the gym to anywhere you need to go after (ah, the beauty of athleisure). Shop our favorite picks, starting with these cool Forever 21+ marble-print leggings above ($18 to $25; forever21.com).