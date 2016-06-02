The Chicest Plus-Size Workout Pieces to Take You from the Gym to Brunch

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Jun 02, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Traditionally, dressing for a rigorous sweat session means an oversize tee and slouchy sweats. But that doesn't have to be the case. We're challenging you to step up your style with breezy chic tanks, sleek embossed leggings, and mesh sports bras that are both sexy and supportive. The best part? They're flattering as they are comfortable. Swap these pieces into your gym rotation stat for a put-together look that supports, skims your curves, and can take you from the gym to anywhere you need to go after (ah, the beauty of athleisure). Shop our favorite picks, starting with these cool Forever 21+ marble-print leggings above ($18 to $25; forever21.com).

1 of 6 courtesy

City Chic Sports Bra

Looking for major support? Look no further. This bra is comfy with its padded straps and moisture-wicking fabric, while the mesh inserts give it a cool-girl feel.

City Chic available at nordstrom.com $49 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 6 courtesy

Full Beauty Sport Tank

Made with ultra-soft, breathable jersey, this tank is great for a sweat session and can easily take you to lunch. Just tuck it into a cute skirt and you're good to go.

Full Beauty Sport available at fullbeauty.com from $13 (originally from $27) SHOP NOW
3 of 6 courtesy

Zella Jacket

This is not your typical sport jacket. Add a bit of sex appeal to your gear with this one that boasts smartly placed mesh inserts.

Zella available at nordstrom.com $108 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 6 courtesy

Lane Bryant Shorts

A pop of fushia adds interest to an otherwise plain pair of shorts. Style it with a cool printed crop top or a solid tank (depending on your style) and you've got yourself a winning look.

Lane Bryant available at lanebryant.com $50 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 6 courtesy

Nike Sneakers

This training shoe comes in wide width and will add extra support for your foot. It's lightweight and flexible, allowing you to take on any type of training.

Nike available at famousfootwear.com $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 6 courtesy

Ideology Leggings

The strategically placed mesh inserts help make the leg look leaner, while the mid-rise waist flattens the tummy. Plus, the cool embossed texture bumps these from basic to eye-catching.

Ideology available at macys.com $31 (originally $56) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!