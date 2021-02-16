The 10 Best Places to Buy Swimsuits in 2021

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

OK, yeah, we're still in the midst of winter, but honestly, now is the best time to shop for swimsuits. First of all, the hottest spring and summer trends are already starting to roll out (even though, as I write this and look out my window, New York's grounds are still covered with snow). And two, you likely already know from experience how quickly the best stuff sells out (ahem, the Nap Dress). You'll want to get your hands on the cutest suits now, before everyone scoops up your favorites and they're gone forever.

Also, I don't know about you, but the pandemic has me day dreaming of better summers, where instead of spending time indoors, I'm lounging on the beach somewhere or poolside sipping a piña colada. We might not be cleared to travel yet, but I'm crossing my fingers and already planning out vacation outfits for whenever things are finally safe.

To kick things off, here are best places to shop for swimsuits in 2021.

Summersalt

This Internet and social media cult-favorite has some of the cutest and most flattering suits out there. After taking measurements from 10,000 women to ensure the perfect fit, the brand released an impressive range of sizes from 0 to 24. Plus, these bathing suits are made of quality, recycled materials that are meant to withstand all that chlorine from the pool and sea salt from the ocean, ensuring they last for years — not just a single season.

Tide + Seek

This brand of swimwear is known for vibrant, colorful prints, but its sustainability practices are impressive as well. The suits are made out of "Repreve," a polyester fiber made of 100% recycled plastic, which emits fewer greenhouse gases while conserving water and energy. So, on top of adding fun, joyful pieces to your wardrobe, you can feel good about your purchase, too.

Andrea Iyamah

Andrea Iyamah is the label behind those insanely trendy suits you see all over Instagram. Owned by Nigerian fashion designer Andrea Iyamah, the brand aims to celebrate ethnic cultures by using vibrant colors and unique, modern-yet-retro designs, which will no doubt stand out wherever you're sunbathing. The cuts and detailed trims are an extremely fresh, runway-like take on swimwear, but at a reasonable price.

Jade Swim

This brand's simple, minimalistic designs combine fashion with function, and unexpected straps or twists here and there create on-trend silhouettes. Fashion editor and stylist Brittany Kozerski is the mastermind behind the quality-crafted line, which uses sustainable fabrics, biodegradable packaging, and conscious production so you know exactly where your suit came from.

Melissa Simone

This Black-owned swimwear brand is definitely a celebrity favorite — Bella Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Sofia Riche, and Winnie Harlow are all fans. The teeny tiny triangles and super high cuts make us nostalgic for fashion icons of the '90s, and you'll no doubt feel like you're channeling your inner Naomi Campbell or Elle Macpherson.

Rielli

This up-and-coming swimwear brand is owned by Haitian-American designer and business graduate Arielle Claudine Baril, who works with a small team of women who hand-make each suit. The ribbed and cutout designs are super special and can almost pass for everyday wear (all that's needed is a pair of shorts to transform a one-piece into a bodysuit). Plus, Rielli's packaging is made from 100% compostable, plastic-free materials, so you can sustainably dispose of it after.

Sir the Label

This brand's minimalistic and quality-made swimsuits will have you certain that less is more — especially once you spot all those sleek, high-waisted, all-black designs, or the newer contrast pieces that feature an ivory trim. SIR. is also committed to diversity and inclusion to create change in the fashion industry and the world, as well as environmentally-friendly business practices to reduce waste.

Fisch

After spending much of their childhood on Saint Barthélemy, the designer was inspired to create a fashion-forward swimwear brand that would help clean waste from the ocean. FISCH was one of the first to use Econyl, a 100% regenerated nylon fiber crafted from abandoned fishing nets and other nylon wasted material. So, if you want to command attention at the beach while joining in the effort to reduce waste and save marine life, this is your best bet.

April Pool Day

Dainty little flowers, checkers, statement straps, and sleeves. This Thai-based swimwear brand's designs are so creative and unique, you can immediately spot them poolside. Founded by three friends in 2014 who were craving a fresh take on swim, Aprilpoolday achieved just that. However, stock is limited, so you'll want to scoop these pieces up, ASAP.

Andie Swim