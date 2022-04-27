Best Overall: Summersalt

What We Love: Their sizes and fit are data-backed by thousands of women.

What We Don't Love: You can't remove the sewn-in padding.

When we're shopping for new swimwear, our first stop is the Summersalt website. The company designs ultra-chic, designer-worthy swimwear from fabrics that are created from recycled materials, so you can feel good about investing in their swimwear. But, sustainability isn't just about what it's made from — it's about its lifespan. Because of Summersalt's quality, these swimsuits are made to last, meaning less consumption and waste.

Another reason we love Summersalt is because they are focused on delivering high-quality designer swimwear in a more affordable way, meaning they have practices in place that ensure the best price. Additionally — and what we think is the coolest part — Summersalt cares about fit and conducted research on thousands of women to find the best sizes and shapes for their garments. Their swimsuits go up to a size 22 and also have long torso and maternity options.

The main faults with these swimsuits is that many styles have sewn-in padding, which can be annoying for those who like to remove the pads from their tops.

Shipping Policy: $8 standard ground shipping | Return Policy: Free returns and exchanges within 30 days of delivery date