These Are the 12 Best Places to Buy Swimsuits Online (So You Can Try Them On At Home)
The best thing about shopping online for swimsuits is that you aren't at the mercy of dressing room lighting and mirrors when it comes time to try on. Instead, you can slip into a new swimsuit in the comfort of your own home and get a better idea of what the swimsuit looks like, while also having the time to experience how it feels, what it goes well with in your closet, and how you actually like the style. Additionally, with some swimsuit brands and online retailers offering robust fit guides (and, in some cases, fit experts you can actually talk to), you can shop with more confidence knowing you ordered a suit you will love.
With all that said, we have high standards for where we purchase swimsuits from online, taking into account how the swimsuits look, feel, fit, and last. Thanks to its classic cuts, colorblock designs, size range, and return policy, Summersalt is a great contender for swim season.
Along with Summersalt, we recommend lots of other brands for their patterns and prints, sizing, one pieces, maternity, and more. Here are the best places to buy swimsuits online.
Our Picks
- Best Overall: Summersalt
- Best Value: Aerie
- Best Splurge: Mara Hoffman
- Best for Plus Size: Eloquii
- Best for Petite: Albion
- Best for Bikinis: Frankies Bikinis
- Best for One-Pieces: Hermoza
- Best Prints: Victoria's Secret
- Best Solid Color: Youswim
- Best Maternity: A Pea in the Pod
Best Overall: Summersalt
What We Love: Their sizes and fit are data-backed by thousands of women.
What We Don't Love: You can't remove the sewn-in padding.
When we're shopping for new swimwear, our first stop is the Summersalt website. The company designs ultra-chic, designer-worthy swimwear from fabrics that are created from recycled materials, so you can feel good about investing in their swimwear. But, sustainability isn't just about what it's made from — it's about its lifespan. Because of Summersalt's quality, these swimsuits are made to last, meaning less consumption and waste.
Another reason we love Summersalt is because they are focused on delivering high-quality designer swimwear in a more affordable way, meaning they have practices in place that ensure the best price. Additionally — and what we think is the coolest part — Summersalt cares about fit and conducted research on thousands of women to find the best sizes and shapes for their garments. Their swimsuits go up to a size 22 and also have long torso and maternity options.
The main faults with these swimsuits is that many styles have sewn-in padding, which can be annoying for those who like to remove the pads from their tops.
Shipping Policy: $8 standard ground shipping | Return Policy: Free returns and exchanges within 30 days of delivery date
Best Value: Aerie
What We Love: There is a great variety of fun prints and colors.
What We Don't Love: The brand is not currently accepting exchanges by mail.
What is not to love about Aerie? With their high-quality designs and price points, it comes of no surprise that Aerie's swimsuit offerings are also top-notch. We love shopping at Aerie for swimsuits because of the brand's variety of prints and colors, one-piece options (there are some really good ones), flattering styles, and high-quality fabrics. Aerie also offers long sizing options for one-pieces. Some swimsuits even have matching accessories like headbands and scrunchies to help complete your look.
The main thing to watch for is that sizing varies by styles. We recommend being mindful of product reviews to help you find your fit. Additionally, they are not currently accepting exchanges by mail, so you'll need to find a store to make an exchange.
Shipping Policy: $7 flat rate shipping or free standard shipping on orders over $75 | Return Policy: Free returns
Best Splurge: Mara Hoffman
What We Love: The rashguards and retro-inspired suits make these worth the investment.
What We Don't Love: They have a strict return policy.
With some eye-catching prints and colorful solids, plus ultra-flattering fits, Mara Hoffman is our top pick for designer swimsuits. We love Mara Hoffman swimsuits for a few reasons, the first being all of the fun, retro-inspired designs that feel on-trend yet timeless at the same time, making an investment in a designer bathing suit all the more worth it. As expected with high-end, the swimsuits are made of high-quality fabrics that are comfortable and flattering, too.
Although Mara Hoffman has a shorter return policy, the designer offers instant returns, which means you get your money back as soon as the return is processed, not once the product is accepted.
Shipping Policy: Free ground shipping on US orders over $400 | Return Policy: Returns accepted within 14 days of the delivery date; Instant returns
Best for Plus Size: Eloquii
What We Love: The trendy styles in a wide size range.
What We Don't Love: These swimsuits don't always fit true to size.
Eloquii is one of the best places to shop plus-size styles and its swimwear collection lives up to the same reputation. The brand offers a collection of stylish and on-trend designs that are made with high-quality and ultra-stretchy materials for that perfect fit. In addition to being a great place for plus-size swim, it also boasts great value as the brand regularly offers amazing sales on select styles.
We had a hard time finding something not to love about Eloquii swimsuits but, because we are picky, we do want to call out that not all styles are true to size. It helps to keep customer reviews (or even check out some YouTube haul videos) when determining which size to purchase.
Shipping Policy: Shipping rate is based on merchandise total | Return Policy: Free returns; Returns must be postmarked within 30 days of receipt
Best for Petite: Albion
What We Love: There are tons of flattering options for petite bodies.
What We Don't Love: Some styles aren't great for larger busts or long torsos.
Albion is an amazing source for swimsuits in general, but what really stands out to us is the brand's petite offerings. If you're shopping for a petite swimsuit, this is the place to start. Not only does the brand have a variety of flattering styles, fun prints, and trendy colors, but they also have fit experts on standby to help you find the best size swimsuit for your body via chat. It's like having that in-store experience without leaving your couch.
There are a few things to consider before purchasing a petite swimsuit from Albion, though. First, some of the styles aren't great for large busts. Also, the petite one-pieces aren't made for long torsos. If you typically shop petite sizes but are looking for a one-piece and have a long torso, we recommend shopping the brand's section for that exact option.
Shipping Policy: Free U.S. shipping | Return Policy: Returns accepted within 30 days of order fulfillment; Free shipping on exchanges, $8 shipping for refunded returns
Best for Bikinis: Frankies Bikinis
What We Love: The trendy, statement-making prints and designs.
What We Don't Love: The brand has a limited size range and the swimsuits run small.
Bikinis come in so many different styles and designs — and, Frankies Bikinis seemingly offers all of them, making them our go-to for bikinis. The great thing about Frankies Bikinis is that if you love a specific pattern that the brand makes, chances are you'll find a bikini-style in that print, too. From triangle to bralette to halter, and one strap, there is virtually every bikini top (and bottom!) to choose from. In addition to the style options, we love the brand's statement-making prints and fabrics. They're trendy, and stylish, and some even come with matching accessories like this Hawaiian print bikini and this matching claw clip.
With that said, the bikinis run small and the size range stops at XL, so be sure to check the reviews on individual styles before hitting add to cart.
Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Return Policy: Free returns accepted within 30 days of purchase
Best for One-Pieces: Hermoza
What We Love: Built-in bras and adjustable straps make this a great choice for one-piece swimsuits.
What We Don't Love: Some styles aren't true to size.
If Oprah loves a swimsuit, you buy the swimsuit. Oprah-approved Hermoza is our top choice for one-pieces as the brand features a collection of flattering one-piece styles that boast personality and fantastic fit. The one-piece swimsuits are made from compressive fabric and have a built-in bra for maximum support. If you're looking for a one-piece that will flatter your body, supports your bust, and has tummy control, you can't go wrong with Hermoza.
Before purchasing, consider sizing and read customer reviews as some styles aren't true to size, despite what the brand's website states. Some customers have also reported needing to tailor the straps to make them shorter, if they weren't adjustable.
Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Return Policy: Free returns and exchanges within 30 days of purchasing
Best Prints: Victoria's Secret
What We Love: The mix-and-match tops and bottoms created tons of unique bikini combinations.
What We Don't Love: For a bra retailer, we wish they had a better selection for larger sizes.
Victoria's Secret is a long-time favorite for swimwear at a good price point. But, the reason we love it is that it has so many different styles to choose from and even more patterns! If printed swimwear is your thing, Victoria's Secret is great because the brand has so many fun options—from classic to trendy—to choose from. And, because the brand typically has a good swim deal, you can invest in the season's hottest swimwear trends without the need to splurge on something designer.
Our only hang-up about Victoria's Secret is the sizing. Some styles don't offer inclusive sizing and some styles don't work well for larger busts. Customers often share their opinions in the reviews section, so you can quickly determine if a bathing suit is going to be right for you.
Shipping Policy: Free shipping | Return Policy: Free returns within 30 days of order shipment; After 30 days, free returns accepted for store credit
Best Solid Color: Youswim
What We Love: The suits are all made of comfortable, ultra-stretchy fabric.
What We Don't Love: There are no free returns or exchanges.
Youswim is a favorite for solid color swimsuits for a few reasons. First, the brand designs swimsuits that are made to adapt to different body shapes, and while one-size-fits-all is normally a red flag, their styles somehow do fit sizes 2-14. We do wish this size range would be expanded though. They are also diverse when it comes to casting: selecting models of different ages and body types, to show off their swimsuit styles. I have a small bust and long torso, so I have the hardest time finding a one-piece that fits me comfortably (especially since I can't size up because of my cup size). Due to the nature of Youswim's one-size-fits-all sizing, this is the only one-piece that fits me perfectly and is equally as comfortable.
Plus, they keep the environment in mind with their eco-friendly packaging. Above all else, Youswim makes ultra-high quality swimsuits that are designed to last. The colors are bold, the fabric is soft and stretchy, and the self-love is strong when it comes to this swimwear brand.
The biggest downside to this brand is that they don't offer exchanges, so if you don't like a particular style, you'll have to return it and then order the style you wish to try instead. Also, because of their popularity, many color selections sell out quickly.
Shipping Policy: Free worldwide shipping | Return Policy: Return within 21 days of purchase, no exchanges
Best Maternity: A Pea in the Pod
What We Love: The stylish designs grow with your body and may be great for postpartum, as well.
What We Don't Love: There is a return charge of $11.95 and the size range leaves something to be desired.
A Pea in the Pod is a brand known for stylish maternity clothing and their swimsuit collection lives up to their reputation. We love the variety of styles designed to grow with your body, plus the tops are supportive enough for large busts, making the swimsuits all the more comfortable. Another reason to try their suits? Some of the styles work well for postpartum, too, so you'll get even more use out of them.
While the suits support large busts, the sizing overall is not that inclusive as many designs only go up to a size large. Additionally, if you need to return your swimsuit or items purchased on A Pea in the Pod, there is an $11.95 return charge.
Shipping Policy: Free economy shipping on orders over $149 | Return Policy: Returns accepted within 30 days of delivery date; A return shipping charge $11.95 will be deducted from total return amount.
Best Athletic: Jolyn
What We Love: It's nice to be able to sort by coverage level to find a swimsuit you're comfortable wearing.
What We Don't Love: The sizing can vary and there is a lack of support in some styles.
Jolyn makes swimsuits with activity in mind. Whether you surf or swim, these sporty swimsuits are a must-try. We love that you can shop tops, bottoms, and one-pieces by desired coverage or go directly to the types of swimsuits you're looking for—such as training or surf. For the price, they are also high-quality, giving them an added layer of value. Plus, they are comfortable and come in lots of fun prints, which isn't always the case with athletic swimwear.
One thing to note: Sizing can vary in some of the swimsuit styles, so we recommend keeping an eye on the reviews section. For example, some of the swimsuits don't offer as much support as others, making them not as ideal for activities such as swimming laps.
Shipping Policy: Free shipping on orders over $75 | Return Policy: Return within 30 days for refund and 45 days for store credit
Best for Long Torsos: Andie
What We Love: Their one-pieces offer classic and long torso options.
What We Don't Love: The sizing can be tricky to determine the best fit for your body.
Finding a one-piece swimsuit that fits a long torso can be a challenge—luckily, Andie exists. The swimwear brand has an entire section of their website dedicated to long torso swimwear with many different styles to choose from so you can find a good fit for your body and your personality. In addition to one-pieces, Andie has lots of fun two piece options, including a super flattering swim skirt style that we are obsessed with. We also love that the brand's return policy is based on the delivery date of your item, so you have as much time as possible to try it on. But, be warned: Some styles are final sale.
Sizing can be a little tricky as some suits run small but, Andie customers have shared lots of great insight on the product pages, so you can easily determine if you need to size up or not.
Shipping Policy: $8 standard ground shipping | Return Policy: Free exchanges and return within 21 days of delivery date
What to Keep in Mind
Sizing
Mirrors and lighting in stores can be tricky and trying on swimwear at home often provides a more enjoyable experience, says wardrobe stylist Samantha Brown. "When shopping for swimsuits, I always recommend that my clients order multiple styles and sizes online," she adds. This is also where a good return and exchange policy becomes really important. "Swimsuits can run small, so I recommend ordering your usual size as well as one size larger."
Swimwear brands are not always the most inclusive when it comes to their size ranges for all styles. Keep that in mind when you're browsing, so you find a retailer that has lots of options for you to choose from.
Trends
Brown suggests starting with "department stores that stock many different brands so that you have the variety to see what works best." This can also simplify the returns and exchange process if you're dealing with one retailer for all. "You should also consider stores that offer more affordable options for trendy swimsuit styles," Brown says. This will allow you to sport the trends of the season with a smaller investment, especially since swimwear tends to fade or stretch out quicker than, say, quality denim.
Your Questions, Answered
How do you know what swimsuit size to buy?
For sizing, start with your typical dress size and review against the brand's size chart. Swimwear is meant to fit the contours of the body, however if you're constantly needing to adjust or are uncomfortable, then sizing up may be a simple solution. Customer reviews also come in handy when selecting sizing as they often mention torso lengths and adjustable straps, which can help customize the fit.
"Swimsuit design is strategic, similar to the way that clothing is designed," Brown explains. "Look for features that will flatter your figure and highlight areas you like to focus on." For example, ruching will cinch the waist and downplay the tummy area, a low plunge will highlight shoulders, bust, and your collarbone area, and a higher cut leg line will elongate your legs, she explains. When it comes to knowing what swimsuit style to buy, Brown recommends trying on "a variety of styles to see what works best for you." You may be surprised by the swimsuit that you choose.
What swimwear fabrics are most comfortable?
Fabric plays a big role in the comfort and longevity of your swimsuit. You need it to conform to your body shape, dry fast, but also keep its shape and color in the water. "Quality is key when it comes to swimsuit construction and fabric," says Brown, noting that investing in a good swimsuit with quality fabric as well as construction can ensure your comfort for many years. A mix of polyester and elastane is often the most comfortable. Elastane is super stretchy, better known by its brand names of Spandex or Lycra, and polyester is durable, and also colorfast and resistant to chlorine, so swimsuits stay vibrant. Nylon is another popular choice, because of its strength, however, it can pill over time.