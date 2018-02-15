8 Fashionable Pajama Sets to Keep You From Hating The Fact That It's Still Cold Out

Courtesy
Kristina Rutkowski
Feb 15, 2018 @ 5:00 pm

News flash: it’s still cold! Spring is in sight, but with six more weeks of winter ahead, we all could use a cozy pick-me-up. That’s why it’s the perfect time to spice up your sleepwear game. And yes, this can be done even if you're covered head to toe. Whether you're curling up by a fire après ski or simply having a weekend of tv binging, these eight pajama sets will make your night. 

VIDEO: See How Victoria Beckham Made Pink Pajamas Look Chic

Scroll through the 8 sets below. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Cotton and Satin Pajama Set 

Cosabella added the perfect feminine twists on a pair of classic men's pajama for a cozy and cute look.

Cosabella $131 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Flannel Pajamas

Nothing screams winter pj's like a classic plaid print in super warm flannel. 

L.L. Bean $60 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Long Sleeve Nightgown

Are you more of a nightgown girl? This chocolate Marigot nightdress has us jumping on the nightgown boat!

Marigot $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

VELVET PAJAMAS

Try on this winning velvet set for the ultimate in luxury. 

Shop the look: Abercrombie & Fitch top, $58; abercrombie.com. Abercrombie & Fitch bottom, $58; abercrombie.com.

Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

HENLEY SET 

Go for a sporty feel with a soft ribbed henley and matching joggers. 

Shop the look: Gap top, $30; gap.com. Gap bottom, $40; gap.com

Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

SEERSUCKER SET

Just like sleeping in your favorite boyfriend's button down, but even softer. 

Shop the look: Aerie top, $28 (originally $40); ae.com. Aerie bottom, $21 (originally $30); ae.com

Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

PRINTED SILK PAJAMAS

Cure the winter doldrums with this colorful pair that will brighten any day. 

Sleeper $320 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

KNITTED PJ SET

A comfy cotton and wool blend is the perfect choice for your next Netflix binge marathon. 

Shop the look: Calvin Klein top, $85; net-a-porter.com. Calvin Klein top, $75; net-a-porter.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!