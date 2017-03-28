8 Best Pajama Sets to Up Your Sleep Game

Courtesy
Alexis Parente (Text) and Kim Duong (Market)
Mar 28, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Why simply shabby-t-shirt-and-raggedy-pants when you could matching-silk-pajama-set instead? There’s something about dozing off to sleep in a matching ensemble that just feels oh so right.

VIDEO: Arianna Huffington Discusses Sleep on the Brain

 

Lucky for you, we’ve rounded up a list of our fave pajama sets so you can get in on the pj action, too. From classic vintage-inspired sets to summer-ready ensembles, here are eight must-have pajamas that give ‘beauty sleep’ a whole new meaning.

1 of 8 Courtesy

ACE OF SPADES MOTIFS

$364 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

AIRY LONG SLEEVE SET

H&M $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

short set

Shop the set: Top, $330; araks.com. Bottoms, $160; araks.com.

4 of 8 Courtesy

Spring-forward stripes

Shop the set: Top, $26; topshop.com. Bottoms, $26; topshop.com.

5 of 8 Courtesy

emerald classic

Shop the set: Blouse, $187; maisondusoir.com. Pants, $165; maisondusoir.com.

6 of 8 Courtesy

silk floral print

Stella McCartney $425 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

SILK MENSWEAR-INSPIRED

Equipment $455 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

VINTAGE-INSPIRED

J. Crew $95 SHOP NOW

