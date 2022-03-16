Take Our Word For It — These Are the Best Online Clothing Stores

For Statement Pieces: & Other Stories

If you're the type of person who can't resist ruffles, bright colors, prints, and the like, don't sleep on & Other Stories. Fashion lovers know this online site (and brick and mortar store) as one that's full of special, designer-like pieces that will instantly make you 'ooh' and 'ahh,' but at the same time, feel a bit more budget-friendly. The clothes are high quality as well, with one of our fashion editors finding them to have the warmest sweaters. "Out of everything I own — including well-made vintage — & Other Stories sweaters have been the only ones that actually keep the cold air out, and have even made me sweat in the middle of a snowstorm," says Samantha Sutton. The brand also does exclusive collaborations with artists like Siri Carlén and MINJUKIM for truly one-of-a-kind pieces. Bonus points for free shipping and returns with the label already included inside the box.