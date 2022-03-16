Take Our Word For It — These Are the Best Online Clothing Stores
Shopping for clothes online is both a blessing and a curse. You have seemingly endless possibilities of where and what to buy, but it's easy to get overwhelmed with so many options. And sometimes when you are looking for one particular item, like the perfect chunky loafers, you end up wasting hours searching the wrong sites that don't have exactly what you are looking for.
That's why we have come up with our list of the best places to shop online, based on specific product needs. When choosing the sites, we evaluated their product selection as well as important factors like shipping options, return policies, site navigation, and any extra perks such as styling services and rewards programs.
Whether you are hunting for something specific or just looking to spruce up your wardrobe overall, start your search with these online stores below.
- For Luxury: Farfetch
- For Vintage: Etsy
- For Fast Fashion: Nasty Gal
- For Staples: Everlane
- For Statement Pieces: & Other Stories
- For Going Out: Revolve
- For Size Range: Madewell
- For Shoes: DSW
- For Jeans: American Eagle
- For Dresses: ASOS
For Luxury: Farfetch
The list of designers this online store carries is long, so whether you have your heart set on a sweet Cecilie Bahnsen dress or are coveting a Chopard watch, you're pretty much guaranteed to find it (and so much more). Knowing its customer, Farfetch lets you shop by popular search terms, like Gucci belt or Isabel Marant sneakers. You can also shop pre-owned pieces that have stood the test of time like quilted Chanel bags and the Hermès Birkin. When investing in luxury pieces, you want the best service, and Farfetch offers fast two to four day shipping and free returns that include a complimentary pick up, so you aren't lugging heavy boxes to your nearest post office.
For Vintage: Etsy
People often think of Etsy for crafty gifts, but it's actually full of vintage clothing, too. Simply type the trend or item you're lusting after into the search bar (e.g.: a plaid coat), set the filter to vintage, and you'll discover a treasure trove of secondhand alternatives to suit your style, whether you're into the '50s, '80s, or Y2K. One of InStyle's fashion writers swears that Etsy is the best place online to shop vintage. "I've found so many of my rare designer pieces on there, and I love looking at the recommended bar on an item — there's usually hundreds of similar things to look through," says Tara Gonzalez. Just be sure to check with each individual seller what their shipping and return policies are.
For Fast Fashion: Nasty Gal
Fast fashion stores are essentially in the business of producing clothes that align with today's top trends, but Nasty Gal is arguably one of the best. The selection is unmatched — whether you're looking for comfy, stretchy flares or an outfit for a fancy occasion — and plenty of today's fashion stars have given the site their stamp of approval, from Emily Ratajkowski to stylist Maeve Reilly. To help you shop, they offer curated edits like vacation and Y2K outfits. You can also shop the brand's plus-size and petite clothing lines. We love how there's always some sort of sale, though it's good to note you have to spend $70 for free shipping and returns have a postage fee.
For Staples: Everlane
Jeans, button-downs, sweaters, coats — Everlane is a great go-to when filling the holes in your wardrobe. Celebrities like Meghan Markle and Angelina Jolie are known for wearing pieces from the brand that look way more expensive than they really are. Despite the affordable prices, Everlane is committed to quality by using ethical factories, high quality materials like Japanese denim, and focusing on timeless pieces rather than trends. Think trench coats, cashmere turtlenecks, and Italian leather flats. They even sell seamless underwear, which you actually can return after the first try if they don't fit right. Stay tuned for the site's annual Choose What You Pay sale for really great deals.
For Statement Pieces: & Other Stories
If you're the type of person who can't resist ruffles, bright colors, prints, and the like, don't sleep on & Other Stories. Fashion lovers know this online site (and brick and mortar store) as one that's full of special, designer-like pieces that will instantly make you 'ooh' and 'ahh,' but at the same time, feel a bit more budget-friendly. The clothes are high quality as well, with one of our fashion editors finding them to have the warmest sweaters. "Out of everything I own — including well-made vintage — & Other Stories sweaters have been the only ones that actually keep the cold air out, and have even made me sweat in the middle of a snowstorm," says Samantha Sutton. The brand also does exclusive collaborations with artists like Siri Carlén and MINJUKIM for truly one-of-a-kind pieces. Bonus points for free shipping and returns with the label already included inside the box.
For Going Out: Revolve
Should your wardrobe be in need of a little...spice, Revolve has you covered. You're bound to come across the va-va-voom, plunging-neckline, cutout mini dress of your dreams in this mix — and you'll probably spot it on your favorite influencers, too. The brands range from designer to up-and-coming labels for an interesting mix to browse. Need a dress for a last-minute party? Revolve offers free two-day shipping and free returns. Though the site's endless options can be a bit overwhelming, Revolve's styling team can chat with you to help you find exactly what you are looking for.
For Size Range: Madewell
Nothing is more annoying than finding an item you love and realizing, ugh, the store doesn't sell it in your size. But Madewell has an impressive size range for many of its offerings, going from XXS to 4X. Even better? You don't have to scroll to a completely different section on the site (although you can find specific categories for Plus, Petite, and Tall if you want easy access). It's all in the same place — which is how it should be. Though the brand is known for making quality jeans, they also sell everything from casual sweaters to shoes to swimsuits. And if you want to decrease your environmental impact, check out their preloved section and consider trading in some old denim for shopping credit. Win win.
For Shoes: DSW
Here's the thing about footwear: it tends to be pricey. A pair of chunky loafers or knee-high boots have the ability to set you back hundreds of bucks — which is why DSW is a great choice if you're looking to cut down on your spending, but not on your shoe collection. Not only can you find a ton of cute styles and top brands like Dr. Martens and Adidas on the store's website, the price tags are pretty reasonable. Even Jennifer Lopez and Kardashian stylist Dani Michelle love DSW. "I love shopping and styling with DSW because they have such a massive selection of styles, and I really feel like I can find exactly what I need," says Michelle.
For Jeans: American Eagle
One of the stores you loved as a teen is actually a top-notch choice for all ages when it comes to denim. Not only can you filter by cut and color when shopping online, you'll also be able to find different length options, so both short- and long-legged folks can finally have a pair of pants that fit. The size range is also extensive, starting at 000 and going to 20. Besides basic blues, you can dabble in new trends like extreme flairs and the return of the low-rise. The site offers extensive size guides and the detailed reviews let you filter by similar body type and height to find relevant advice.
For Dresses: ASOS
Of course, ASOS is good for more than just dresses, but wow — if your wardrobe is in need of something voluminous, sparkly, structured, black tie, or throw-on-and-go, you'll definitely have your pick (and yes, the store sells plus, maternity, and petite, too). You can filter your search by occasion, length, trend, and color to make shopping that much more precise and efficient. We also love that most products have a video of the model wearing the dress to give you a better idea of how it moves and looks on the body. And with fast shipping and free returns, you can test out a few dresses for whatever event you're shopping for and return what doesn't work worry free.
For Wedding Attire: Reformation
Celebrities from Kendall Jenner to Jessica Alba can't stop wearing Reformation dresses, and it's easy to see why. At Reformation, you're able to choose from a variety of elegant yet fashion-forward designs — complete with tiny ties and subtle leg slits — which will no doubt work as a wedding guest look. But that's not all! You'll also be able to snag something for those bridesmaid duties and, yes, even a full-on wedding gown that's perfect for the big day. They also offer bridal jumpsuits if that's more your style. And with Reformation's sustainability efforts as well as how versatile their bridal collection is, you can buy wedding attire knowing it's made sustainably and that you'll likely wear it more than once.
For Loungewear: Amazon
The loungewear section on Amazon deserves some recognition. If you're still working from home (at least partially) there are a ton of matching sets you won't feel guilty about wearing all day, night, and weekend long. Plus the selection of colors when it comes to those highly rated, cozy Gildan sweatshirts is pretty impressive. If you have Prime, you can get your loungewear delivered super quick and have headache-free returns. Loungewear is all about ease, and Amazon makes shopping for it easy.
For Budget-Friendly Designer: Target
Every fall, Target rolls out its designer collaborations, partnering with some of the most sought-after talent in the fashion world. Rather than heading to your local location, it's worth it to get up early and scramble to fill your cart online, where plenty of options and inclusive sizes are available. You still get the creative eye of designers like Rachel Comey and Joseph Altuzzara at a fraction of the price. Plus there's something just thrilling about waiting for the surprise of the new collaboration to drop and knowing you are buying a limited-edition piece.
For Shopping Sprees: Nordstrom
When in doubt, Nordstrom probably has it. The department store is famous for selling a little bit of everything in every size, from shoes, to shirts, to designer goods. Plus, when sales roll around, the discounts are so good, it's near impossible to check out with only one or two items in your cart. Nordstrom is also known for its excellent customer service, like free virtual styling and curbside pick ups. If you join their free rewards program, you can also enjoy complimentary alterations in addition to earning points each time you shop. With beauty and home products as well, Nordstrom truly is a one-stop-shop.
For Workout Clothes: Girlfriend Collective
For activewear you can both workout in and live in, turn to Girlfriend Collective. Celebrities like Kerry Washington are fans of the brand that uses recycled plastic bottles to make leggings, bike shorts, and sports bras in sizes ranging from XXS to 6XL. The leggings are known for their bright colors and overcoming common pitfalls like sliding down or being see-through. Beyond being innovative with its materials, the brand is constantly coming up with new designs like a one-shoulder dress you can wear on the tennis court and then to brunch. They also sell outerwear, intimates, shoes, and accessories. Once you start shopping at Girlfriend Collective, you'll be wearing workout clothes all the time.
For Amazon Prime Members: Shopbop
Shopbop lets you shop the latest trends and designers through your personal Amazon Prime account. With your account synced, you can enjoy free three-day shipping and free returns directly on Shopbop. But even without a Prime account, you'll still love what the site has to offer. With more than 1,000 designers to choose from, you can shop major names like Alexander Wang and Ulla Johnson as well as fashion finds under $200. Also, if you join the site's stellar rewards program, you get early access to sales and new arrivals, birthday perks, and more.