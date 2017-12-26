15 One-Piece Swimsuits You Need on Your Radar

Getty Images
Kim Duong and Ruthie Friedlander
Dec 26, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

Cue musical note emojis: First comes winter, then comes spring, then comes summer and the poolside flings. Well, summer weather isn’t quite here yet, but you know what is? Resort collections and their myriad of ultra-chic one-piece swimsuits.

There’s something so simplistically sexy about a one-piece, and it’s a kind of magic we have to have. From sporty stripes to one-shoulder silhouettes, shop through 15 one-piece styles that have us dreaming of hot summer days. Or vacation—whichever comes first. 

1 of 15 Courtesy

Morgan Lane

You know who is good at making swimwear? Lingerie designers. They just get it, don't they? Exhibit A: Morgan Lane's collection of suits, which are equal parts sexy and flattering. 

available at Farfetch $458 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 15 Courtesy

Alberta Ferretti 

Do you ever think to yourself, "how can I accomplish street style success on the beach?" Alberta Ferretti has answered your questions by turning her ubiquitous days of the week sweaters into beautiful Instagram-worthy bathing suits. 

available at Farfetch $340 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Stella McCartney

Oh, Stella McCartney. How I love thee? Let me count the ways. Your brand is eco-friendly, chic, and makes one-piece bathing suits. 

available at Farfetch $420 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 15 Courtesy

Onia

A bathing suit with an underwear and corset-like bodice may just be the sexiest one-piece we have seen yet. And in this color? Perfection. 

available at Farfetch $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 15 Courtesy

Lyggia & Nanny

Brazilians look the best in bathing suits, so it's only fitting that they'd make great ones, too. Enter: Lyggia & Nanny, creator of this amazing color-blocked masterpiece with a removable/adjustable strap. 

available at Farfetch $260 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 15 Courtesy

Tory Burch

Is there anything Tory Burch can't do? Seriously. Work wear, date night outfits, the best accessories, chic stuff to wear to the gym, and an eyelet white bathing suit? 

available at MyTheresa.com $378 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 15 Courtesy

Marysia 

The color. The peplum. The bathing suit dream.

available at MyTheresa.com $406 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 15 Courtesy

Jade Swim

Are you a minimalist that wants to try out "sexy"? Jade Swim is for you. Calm and serene in the front and WOWZA in the back, and in the perfect shade of brown, this suit has it all. Oh, and it's under $200. You're welcome. 

available at MatchesFashion.com $163 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 15 Courtesy

On The Island

Has there ever been a better name for a bathing suit line than "On The Island?" If that's not reason enough to invest in one of these suits...get it for its fun, handpainted prints and ridiculously flattering cuts. 

available at MatchesFashion.com $215 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 15 Courtesy

Lisa Marie Fernandez

LMF's "Jasmine" zip up suit is not a new style, but it's a tried and true style, and one the bathing suit designer (beloved by celebs and fashion influencers alike) keeps updating it in fun patterns and prints like this polka-dotted style. 

available at Net-a-Porter $370 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 15 Courtesy

Norma Kamali

CAUTION: Norma Kamali's swimsuits are not for the shy beach-goer. If your poolside style icons include Kourtney Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, or Nikki Minaj, this onesie's for you. 

available at Net-a-Porter $575 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 15 Courtesy

Ganni

Do dreams come true? Ganni made a capsule of beachwear so, um, yes, dreams do come true. 

available at Net-a-Porter $205 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 15 Courtesy

Haight

One-piece does not equate to "covered-up." See here for Haight's Band Tie-Waist swimsuit, which is, like, J.Lo Versace Grammys gown sexy. 

available at Net-a-Porter $220 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 15 Courtesy

Solid And Striped

Initially, Solid and Striped was a fashion editor favorite for the brand's simplicity: they just made great, basic suits. But the swimwear line's latest collection proves they are so much more than a boring black one-piece. Case in point: This ribbed belted one-piece in the chicest tri-color combo ever. 

available at Net-a-Porter $180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 15 Courtesy

Caroline Constas

We love Caroline Constas' ready-to-wear collections for their vibrancy. It's as though the dresses and tops dance when you wear them. So it's no surprise we'd be addicted to her swimwear collection, too. 

available at Net-a-Porter $285 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!