The Best No-Show Panties for People Who Hate Thongs

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

When Rihanna stepped out at the 2014 CDFAs in a totally sheer, Swarovski-studded gown with nothing underneath but a barely-there nude panty, I remember thinking, “how does the biggest star of the moment, in the most iconic dress of the year, pick the underwear that stands between her and full-frontal?”

VIDEO: Trust Us, We Tried It: Wearing a Bathing Suit to Work

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

She goes to the experts, of course. Including Commando, the brand behind the thong that’s seasoned in shielding celebrities’ unmentionables. And, it turns out, it’s just as loved for its no-show briefs as for its blink-and-you’ll-miss-it thongs.

If you’re like Rachel McAdams, Kate Hudson, or Jessica Biel — who have all opted for full coverage on the red carpet — you’ll love these no-show undies that are miles more comfortable than a thong.