The Best No-Show Panties for People Who Hate Thongs

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Laura Reilly
Aug 28, 2018
When Rihanna stepped out at the 2014 CDFAs in a totally sheer, Swarovski-studded gown with nothing underneath but a barely-there nude panty, I remember thinking, “how does the biggest star of the moment, in the most iconic dress of the year, pick the underwear that stands between her and full-frontal?”

She goes to the experts, of course. Including Commando, the brand behind the thong that’s seasoned in shielding celebrities’ unmentionables. And, it turns out, it’s just as loved for its no-show briefs as for its blink-and-you’ll-miss-it thongs.

If you’re like Rachel McAdams, Kate Hudson, or Jessica Biel — who have all opted for full coverage on the red carpet — you’ll love these no-show undies that are miles more comfortable than a thong.

High Rise Stretch Briefs

This pair or briefs has worked its way to the top, outfitting celebs like Karlie Kloss, Zoe Kravitz, and Alessandra Ambrosio — and for good reason. Its seamless finish have made it a top choice for events where wardrobe malfunctions are simply not an option. Get it in black, or fairer skin tones can choose a light cream for further discretion.

Mesh Bikini

These panties may look delicate, but they’re actually quite durable with the right care. The mesh fabric covers your entire backside and doesn't leave any lines or telltale signs when worn under skin tight bottoms. The cotton lining also makes these super breathable. What we especially love about these panties, though, is that they manage to be completely invisible when you need them to be (under clothes) and totally adorable when you need them to be (sans clothes.)

Women's No Pinching No Problems Modern Brief Panty

These affordable synthetic briefs have over 1,000 five-star reviews on Amazon by hardcore fans who love them not only for their no-show fit, but also for light tummy control, and how they nix any hint of muffin top. There is a controversy surrounding these cult panties that you should know about though, which we’ll call “stickergate.” Apparently the sticky labels that come affixed to the pairs is an ordeal to remove — we’ll save you the hemming and hawing, and send you directly to this video, in which a Warner’s believer demonstrates the trick to removing the tag.

Bliss Lace-Trim Cotton Brief

Every once in awhile you find something that does what it’s supposed to do so well that you buy it by the armful. These underwear will inspire bulk-shopping in their sheer plainness — looking at them, you might not find anything particularly remarkable, but that’s kind of the point. The best underwear is neither seen nor felt, and comes with no surprises.

