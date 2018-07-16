Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

So you're a big fan of color but don't know how to pare it back for the fall. By teaming a simple sweater in a so-hot-right-now highlighter hue with a floral skirt during the last days of summer, you've accomplished your mission. And fear not: this is a seasonless trend. Layer even the hottest pink knit dress under a tailored blazer and you'll be the queen of the boardroom.

Here, shop our favorite summer-friendly neon knits that you can totally wear until winter.

