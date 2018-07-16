18 Neon Knits You Can Wear During Every Season

Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing
Lashauna Williams (market)
Jul 16, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

So you're a big fan of color but don't know how to pare it back for the fall. By teaming a simple sweater in a so-hot-right-now highlighter hue with a floral skirt during the last days of summer, you've accomplished your mission. And fear not: this is a seasonless trend. Layer even the hottest pink knit dress under a tailored blazer and you'll be the queen of the boardroom.

Here, shop our favorite summer-friendly neon knits that you can totally wear until winter. 

VIDEO: Kylie Jenner's Cosmetics Empire Is Worth $900 Million - and She Hasn't Even Turned 21 Yet

1 of 18 Courtesy

Full Sleeve Pullover

Boden $98 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 18 Courtesy

Daisy Sweater

Marc Jacobs $183 (originally $262) SHOP NOW
3 of 18 Courtesy

Chunky Cardigan

Hilfiger Collection $269 (originally $384) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 18 Courtesy

Layered top

Haider Ackermann $483 (originally $965) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 18 Courtesy

Knitted Camisole

Boohoo $12 (originally $24) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 18 Courtesy

Striped Ribbed Pullover

Diane von Furstenberg $115 (origianlly $230) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 18 Courtesy

Cropped Sweater

3.1 Phillip Lim $119 (originally $395) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 18 Courtesy

Fringe Printed Wide Leg Pants

Etro $378 (originally $1,260) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 18 Courtesy

Assymetric Cut Out Dress

Altuzarra $1,150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 18 Courtesy

Cold Shoulder Dress

Cecilia Prado $259 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 18 Courtesy

Ribbed Skirt

CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC $165 (originally $550) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 18 Courtesy

Patterned Dress

Missoni $692 (originally $729) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
13 of 18 Courtesy

Long Sleeve Split Leg Bodycon

PrettyLittleThing $18 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
14 of 18 Courtesy

Basic Maxi Dress

Comme des Garcons $285 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
15 of 18 Courtesy

Crochet Cardigan

Versace $550 (originally $1,375) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
16 of 18 Courtesy

Draped Sides Tank Top

Eckhaus Latta $212 (originally $283) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
17 of 18 Courtesy

Ruffle Midi Dress

Olympiah $665 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
18 of 18 Courtesy

Striped Inset Cardigan

RtA $433 (originally $665) SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!