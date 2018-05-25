The Best Memorial Day Sales to Keep on Your Radar

Yes, we're excited for sunny weather, BBQs, and picnics. But Memorial Day isn't, well, Memorial Day without a few fashion sales. Am I right, shopaholics? Brands are celebrating the big day by offering us major deals on seasonal designs. Oh, and only amateurs wait until the actual holiday to start shopping the sales. Get the party started early with the brands that are already marking items down way before Memorial Day.
Read on to discover the best fashion Memorial Day sales now.
Save up to 60 percent off select items in the spring sale.
Enjoy 40 percent off in store and online, from May 25 through May 28.
Take 30 percent off of occasionwear for a limited time while supplies last.
Get 50 to 70 percent off of everything but clearance until May 29.
Kick off summer with an extra 50 percent off the entire site from May 25 through May 31.
Save up to 70 percent off of sale items, from May 24 through May 28.
Enjoy an extra 40 to 50 percent off of all already-reduced items online, from May 24 through May 28.
Receive free shipping on purchases over $50. Plus take an extra 40 percent off of the entire site, from May 22 through May 28.
Buy one, get one free when you enter the promo code "MAY50" before checking out, from May 23 through May 28.
Save up to 50 percent off of select styles throughout the summer.
Score 40 percent off of sale items when you enter the promo code "EXTRA40" before checking out, from May 20 through May 31.
Take up to 60 percent off of items online and in store, from May 24 through May 28.
Enjoy an extra 25 percent off of sale styles when you use the code "MD2018" during check out.
Buy one, get one 50 percent off on summer styles, from May 24 through May 28.
Take 40 percent off of select full price styles and all sale items until May 29.
Save 50 percent off of everything and enjoy an extra 50 percent off of clearance items with the code"WINWIN", from May 23 through May 29.
Get an extra 30 percent off of sale styles when you enter the code "GREATFIND" during checkout, from May 23 through May 29.
Take $20 off of full priced orders of $75 or more, from May 25 through May 29.
Save an extra 25 percent off of all sale products, from May 24 through May 29.
Use code "MEMORIAL" for up to 40 percent off of items across the website. And find dresses starting at $50, from May 24 through May 28.
Score up to 40 percent off of select styles and free shipping until May 29. All sales are final.
Save an extra 20 percent off of sale items, from May 25 through May 28.
Find items marked down at up to 50 percent off, from May 24 through May 25.
Find designer items at up to 50 percent off, from May 22 throughout the summer.
Enjoy 30 percent off the entire website, from May 22 through May 29.
Discover items across multiple categories marked down at up to 40 percent off, from May 23 through June 3.
Take 50 percent off all tees, tanks, shorts, swim, and dresses, from May 25 through May 28.
Save an extra 20 percent on sale style when you use the code "OCEXTRA20" at checkout, from May 24 through May 28.
Receive an extra 30 percent off of select style after entering the promo code "MEMDAY" during checkout, from May 22 through May 29.
Get 20 percent off of full price items by using the promo code "MEMORIAL18" at checkout, from May 21 through May 28.
Take an additional 20 percent off of clearance when you use the code "MEMORIAL" at checkout, from May 23 through May 29.
Enjoy up to 40 percent off of select items.
Score up to 30 percent off of items across the website, from May 18 through May 28
Save up to 40 percent off of select style, including spring 2018 items, from May 23 through May 29.
Receive an extra 40 percent off of select style, from May 24 through May 28. All sales are final.
Take up to 40 percent off of items, from May 22 through May 28.
Receive 25 percent off of the entire website and enjoy free shipping, from May 24 through May 29.
Get up to 50 percent off of select style (no code needed), from May 24 through May 29.