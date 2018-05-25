The Best Memorial Day Sales to Keep on Your Radar

Yes, we're excited for sunny weather, BBQs, and picnics. But Memorial Day isn't, well, Memorial Day without a few fashion sales. Am I right, shopaholics? Brands are celebrating the big day by offering us major deals on seasonal designs. Oh, and only amateurs wait until the actual holiday to start shopping the sales. Get the party started early with the brands that are already marking items down way before Memorial Day.

Read on to discover the best fashion Memorial Day sales now.

VIDEO: Amazon Is Chaging the Way We Shop

A.L.C.

Save up to 60 percent off select items in the spring sale.

Abercrombie

Enjoy 40 percent off in store and online, from May 25 through May 28.

ASOS

Take 30 percent off of occasionwear for a limited time while supplies last.

Banana Republic Factory

Get 50 to 70 percent off of everything but clearance until May 29.

Barney's Warehouse

Kick off summer with an extra 50 percent off the entire site from May 25 through May 31.

BaubleBar

Save up to 70 percent off of sale items, from May 24 through May 28.

Bloomingdale's

Enjoy an extra 40 to 50 percent off of all already-reduced items online, from May 24 through May 28.

Calvin Klein

Receive free shipping on purchases over $50. Plus take an extra 40 percent off of the entire site, from May 22 through May 28.

Chinese Laundry

Buy one, get one free when you enter the promo code "MAY50" before checking out, from May 23 through May 28.

Coach

Save up to 50 percent off of select styles throughout the summer.

Cole Haan

Score 40 percent off of sale items when you enter the promo code "EXTRA40" before checking out, from May 20 through May 31.

Draper James

Take up to 60 percent off of items online and in store, from May 24 through May 28.

Equipment

Enjoy an extra 25 percent off of sale styles when you use the code "MD2018" during check out.

Forever 21

Buy one, get one 50 percent off on summer styles, from May 24 through May 28.

Intermix

Take 40 percent off of select full price styles and all sale items until May 29.

J.Crew Factory

Save 50 percent off of everything and enjoy an extra 50 percent off of clearance items with the code"WINWIN", from May 23 through May 29.

Kate Spade

Get an extra 30 percent off of sale styles when you enter the code "GREATFIND" during checkout, from May 23 through May 29.

Keds

Take $20 off of full priced orders of $75 or more, from May 25 through May 29.

L.K. Bennett

Save an extra 25 percent off of all sale products, from May 24 through May 29.

Lord and Taylor

Use code "MEMORIAL" for up to 40 percent off of items across the website. And find dresses starting at $50, from May 24 through May 28.

Marc Jacobs

Score up to 40 percent off of select styles and free shipping until May 29. All sales are final.

Moda Operandi

Save an extra 20 percent off of sale items, from May 25 through May 28.

My Theresa

Find items marked down at up to 50 percent off, from May 24 through May 25.

Net-a-Porter

Find designer items at up to 50 percent off, from May 22 throughout the summer.

Nine West

Enjoy 30 percent off the entire website, from May 22 through May 29.

Nordstrom

Discover items across multiple categories marked down at up to 40 percent off, from May 23 through June 3.

Old Navy

Take 50 percent off all tees, tanks, shorts, swim, and dresses, from May 25 through May 28.

Opening Ceremony

Save an extra 20 percent on sale style when you use the code "OCEXTRA20" at checkout, from May 24 through May 28.

Ralph Lauren

Receive an extra 30 percent off of select style after entering the promo code "MEMDAY" during checkout, from May 22 through May 29.

River Island

Get 20 percent off of full price items by using the promo code "MEMORIAL18" at checkout, from May 21 through May 28.

Saks Fifth Avenue

Take an additional 20 percent off of clearance when you use the code "MEMORIAL" at checkout, from May 23 through May 29.

Shopbop

Enjoy up to 40 percent off of select items.

Splendid

Score up to 30 percent off of items across the website, from May 18 through May 28

Stuart Weitzman

Save up to 40 percent off of select style, including spring 2018 items, from May 23 through May 29.

The Outnet

Receive an extra 40 percent off of select style, from May 24 through May 28. All sales are final.

Theory

Take up to 40 percent off of items, from May 22 through May 28.

Vera Bradly

Receive 25 percent off of the entire website and enjoy free shipping, from May 24 through May 29.

The Webster

Get up to 50 percent off of select style (no code needed), from May 24 through May 29.