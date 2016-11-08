The Fiercest Leopard-Print Coats at Every Price

Sandra Semburg
Andrea Cheng (Text) and Elana Zajdman (Market)
Nov 08, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

To wear a leopard-print coat telegraphs many things to the world. It says you're bold and unapologetic in your sartorial delivery, unafraid to stand out from the pack. It readies you to face any hurdle that life throws your way, including a mob of street-style paps clamoring to take your photo. And when shrugged over a slinky black evening gown, it says you live in the lap of luxury; with a printed tee and jeans, a model off-duty with a maximalist twist. It also says you prioritize fashion, that you're with it—especially this season, because the print was spotted all over the runways, including Dries Van Noten, Givenchy, and Prada. 

That can be you. We rounded up seven so-good leopard-print coats in varying lengths, silhouettes, saturation, and—the best part—at different price points. From a cozy faux fur style (at only $130) by Mango to a super luxe leather one in the thousands, courtesy of Givenchy, cozy up to our fierce picks, below.

1 of 7 courtesy

Mango

This plus easy black separates = an instant outfit.

Mango available at mango.com $130 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 courtesy

Chico's

A slimming option with an elongating zip-front detail.

Chico's available at chicos.com $169 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 courtesy

R13

Sport an athletic streak with a bomber (we especially love the contrasting red ribbed cuffs).

R13 available at net-a-porter.com $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Alice + Olivia

A menswear-y peacoat style with a fierce twist.

Alice + Olivia available at aliceandolivia.com $595 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Stella McCartney

Cropped at the waist, boxy in shape, this one lends itself to easy layering.

Stella McCartney available at net-a-porter.com $2,065 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 courtesy

A.L.C.

Hidden closures give this one a clean, streamlined edge.

ALC available at neimanmarcus.com $2,195 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Givenchy

The classic print gets a tough Western-inspired update with a utilitarian silhouette and black leather patches.

Givenchy available at farfetch.com $4,550 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!