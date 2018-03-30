These $20 Leggings Have More Than 6,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

Finding the perfect pair of leggings can be tougher than spotting a needle in a haystack. They're either too tight and end up making you feel like a stuffed sausage. Or they are so thin that you might as well walk around naked. But more than 6,000 Amazon users have discovered a pair of leggings that they agree deserve a five-star rating.
It's the 90 Degree by Reflex Women's Power Flex Yoga Pants, and according to the reviews, they're a quality find that's also affordable (only $20). Customers also say that they past the bend over test, and won't flash your undies while walking around.
What's even better? There are more leggings on Amazon with just as awesome ratings from customers. We've gathered three more of the top-rated leggings on Amazon below. So you can grab a few things you need for the house and your fave beauty products before you check out.
VIDEO: The Best Leggings for Running
Scroll down to discover three leggings with amazing Amazon reviews.