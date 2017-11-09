12 Insanely Cozy Knit Separates You'll Want to Live In

Courtesy
Lashauna Williams
Nov 09, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

Knits and fall go together like Jay-Z and Beyonce, but this season we're seeing an emergence of knit separates that have a bit more interest added to them. Think: textured bell bottoms, dresses with asymmetrical details, sweaters with cut outs, or a shag topper (a perfect contender if you're iffy about a faux fur bomber).

VIDEO: Coinage: 5 Ridiculously Expensive Clothing Basics

The bottoms are especially refreshing. We've become accustomed to this textile for pullovers and sweaters, but this fabric makes pants and skirts feel new. Plus, they're super comfy and mix well with just about everything already in your closet. Win, win. Pair with suede, leather, and chunky knits to complete the look.

Check out the cool pullover from Balenciaga, above, then scroll down to shop 12 other standouts of the season.

The Bow-Front Pullover

The Bow-Front Pullover

3.1 Phillip Lim $550 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

The Button-Detailed Bodysuit

Khaite $840 SHOP NOW
The Deconstructed Skirt

The Deconstructed Skirt

Joseph $745 SHOP NOW
The Cut Out Sweater

The Cut Out Sweater

Monse $990 SHOP NOW
The Shag Cardigan

The Shag Cardigan

PrettyLittleThing $68 SHOP NOW
The Sleek Bell Bottoms

The Sleek Bell Bottoms

Pepa Pombo $850 SHOP NOW
The Geometric Hem Skirt

The Geometric Hem Skirt

House of CB $119 SHOP NOW
The Wrap Cropped Top

The Wrap Cropped Top

Isabel Marant $410 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

The Ruffle Embellished Turtleneck

Marled by Reunited $175 (originally $249) SHOP NOW
The Flared Hem Skirt

The Flared Hem Skirt

Victoria Beckham $508 (originally $1,270) SHOP NOW
The Asymmetrical Dress

The Asymmetrical Dress

$548 (originally $1,370) SHOP NOW
The Ribbed Leggings

The Ribbed Leggings

COS $49 SHOP NOW

