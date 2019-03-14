17 Jumpsuits That Will Make You Want to Ditch Dresses Entirely

With warmer weather finally on the horizon, you’re not going to want to waste any time indoors figuring out what to wear. If you’re tired of always reaching for the same dresses, tanks, and tees in the spring and summer months, why not go the unexpected route and opt for a cute and summery jumpsuit?

These throw-on-and-go pieces not only make getting dressed incredible easy, but they’re also super flattering on any body type. They look just as polished and sleek as your favorite spring frocks, but tend to be way more comfortable. When you’re rocking a jumpsuit, another added bonus is that you’ll never have to worry about unexpected gusts of wind blowing up your skirt again!

If you’re wondering how to style these chic one-piece wonders, take a cue from Sandra Bullock and layer a tailored blazer over an embellished jumpsuit for a bold and elegant nighttime look. Or, keep things casual and accessorize a loose-fitting option with cute slides and sunnies like Jessica Alba.

Whether you prefer dressy jumpsuits, long-sleeved jumpsuits, or laid-back casual jumpsuits, you’ll have no trouble finding one that matches your signature style from our list of the 17 best jumpsuits, below.. Scroll through to shop some of the most stylish jumpsuits that are available in stores now — they’re guaranteed to keep you looking cool and comfortable all season long.