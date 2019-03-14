17 Jumpsuits That Will Make You Want to Ditch Dresses Entirely
With warmer weather finally on the horizon, you’re not going to want to waste any time indoors figuring out what to wear. If you’re tired of always reaching for the same dresses, tanks, and tees in the spring and summer months, why not go the unexpected route and opt for a cute and summery jumpsuit?
These throw-on-and-go pieces not only make getting dressed incredible easy, but they’re also super flattering on any body type. They look just as polished and sleek as your favorite spring frocks, but tend to be way more comfortable. When you’re rocking a jumpsuit, another added bonus is that you’ll never have to worry about unexpected gusts of wind blowing up your skirt again!
If you’re wondering how to style these chic one-piece wonders, take a cue from Sandra Bullock and layer a tailored blazer over an embellished jumpsuit for a bold and elegant nighttime look. Or, keep things casual and accessorize a loose-fitting option with cute slides and sunnies like Jessica Alba.
Whether you prefer dressy jumpsuits, long-sleeved jumpsuits, or laid-back casual jumpsuits, you’ll have no trouble finding one that matches your signature style from our list of the 17 best jumpsuits, below.. Scroll through to shop some of the most stylish jumpsuits that are available in stores now — they’re guaranteed to keep you looking cool and comfortable all season long.
1901 Halter Neck Stripe Crop Jumpsuit
This cute cropped jumpsuit by 1901 looks like it was made to be worn on a boat. Rock this striped, nautical one-and-done piece this spring or summer with crisp white sneakers and oversized sunnies.
Rachel Antonoff Sal Jumpsuit
How chic is this full denim jumpsuit by Rachel Antonoff? Complete with a jean tie-belt, the fitted, 70’s-inspired piece will hug your curves in all the right places and keep you looking polished and pulled together.
Romwe Ruffle Trim Wide Leg Jumpsuit
This sleek black jumpsuit by Romwe is perfect to wear to all your upcoming spring events. The ruffle details on the chest add a romantic touch, while the wide-leg silhouette makes the jumpsuit feel relaxed and comfortable.
To buy: $30, amazon.com
ASOS Design Low Back Jumpsuit
Jumpsuits make great swimsuit cover-ups too, and this ASOS piece proves it. The loose, lightweight jumpsuit is cute, cozy, and easy to throw on and off, making it a great option for beach days.
Eliza J Off-the-Shoulder Bell Sleeve Slim Leg Jumpsuit
Brides-to-be should consider wearing this sleek white jumpsuit by Eliza J to their bridal shower or rehearsal dinner. The off-the-shoulder neckline and tailored silhouette make it feel formal, while the pretty bow belt adds a feminine touch.
ASTR The Label Zion Jumpsuit
Instead of reaching for your go-to LBD this summer, stand out during wedding season with this red-hot jumpsuit by ASTR the Label. The strapless piece features a flattering low-cut neckline, a pretty wrap silhouette that cinches in the waist, and cropped hems that’ll allow you to put your killer shoe collection on full display.
Madewell Puff Sleeve Tapered Jumpsuit
We love this Madewell jumpsuit because it’s the perfect easy, breezy option to wear on warm-weather weekends. Plus, the pastel colors and structured silhouette look great on all shapes and sizes.
ASOS Design Tea Jumpsuit With Puff Sleeve
Amp up the sex appeal with this sultry black jumpsuit from ASOS. Keep the skin-baring piece casual during the day with a cute pair of sandals, or dress it up for a night out with a pair of lace-up heels.
Equipment Andrea Belted Jumpsuit
Who wouldn’t want to wear a throw-on-and-go jumpsuit that looks and feels like your favorite pair of pajamas? This sleek option from Equipment is so chic and comfy, it’ll quickly become your go-to look.
Verdusa Belted Waist Wrap Culottes Jumpsuit
How adorable is this lightweight and airy jumpsuit by Verdusa? The one-piece wonder features a pretty floral print and can be easily transitioned from the office to after-work drinks with the right accessories.
To buy: $30, amazon.com
Reformation Mayer Jumpsuit
Show off your curves in this fitted jumpsuit by Reformation. We can’t decide what we like more: the eye-catching garnet color or the cute cap sleeves.
Free People Summer Vibes Tube Jumpsuit
Love the boho look? Give this strapless Free People jumpsuit a try. The cute and flowy jumpsuit is made from a lightweight material that will keep you looking and feeling cool in warm weather. It’s an added bonus that the tie-dye print is totally on trend.
Black Halo Saxon Jumpsuit
This may look like a silk cami tucked into a wide-leg pair of pants, but it’s actually a one-and-done jumpsuit by Black Halo. This sleek and stylish piece is perfect for both work and play.
Fleur du Mal Cutout Jumpsuit
This silky jumpsuit by Fleur du Mal features lingerie-inspired details that make it a great option for date nights. Pair the sexy one-piece with strappy heels and statement earrings for a night on the town with your significant other.
Rebecca Taylor Ivie Floral Jumpsuit
This floral Rebecca Taylor jumpsuit looks so cute and comfy, we want to live in it all summer long. The ruffled accents make it feminine and flirty, while the smocked detailing helps define your waistline.
Chelsea28 Glen Plaid Jumpsuit
Looking for an office-appropriate jumpsuit that’s still super trendy? Try this option by Chelsea28. Show off your inner “boss lady” and pair the all-in-one piece with your favorite power pumps and a structured tote.
Brognano Jumpsuit
Girly girls will love the blush color on this pretty pink jumpsuit by Brognano. The shimmering piece looks conservative from the front, but features a completely open back with two fun tie closures.