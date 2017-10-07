The Best Jeans for Women with Round Tummies

Courtesy of NYDJ
Lashauna Williams
Oct 06, 2017 @ 8:00 pm

If our past denim guides for women with flat butts and big butts are any indication, we’re well aware that finding that magic pair of jeans to make you feel amazing is no easy feat. We know, we know: Trying on pair after pair is draining and exhausting, not to mention potentially ego-bruising when you come out empty-handed.

The next problem area we’re going to tackle? A round tummy. If your midsection is your biggest issue when trying to find a pair of flattering jeans, we hear you. Perhaps you’ve tried wearing shapewear under your denim to no avail, or maybe you’ve given up on jeans altogether because that midsection constriction isn’t worth the trouble.

From high-rise jeans, stretch denim, straight leg jeans—we scoured the market for tummy-friendly denim picks from the likes of AG, DL1961, and Old Navy to name a few.  We even have a pair of denim jeggings from shapewear juggernaut Spanx that will blow your mind!

The take away? Streamline your look with high-waisted, dark denim, that hits at the ankle. And remember to stick to clean washes with stretch that will hug your tummy (not strangle!) for a smooth fit. These elements will create a flattering silhouette that not only flattens your form, but will elongate your frame.

Ahead, shop our guide for the best jeans for women with a round tummy in the ideal silhouette with stylish variations.

1 of 9 Courtesy

DL1961

$208 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

H&M

$25 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Old Navy

$27 (originally $30) SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

NYDJ

$114 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Hudson

$235 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Paige

$229 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

AG

$225 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Good American

$169 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Spanx

$98 SHOP NOW

