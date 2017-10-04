The Best Jeans for Women with Long Torsos 

Ann Jacoby (MARKET)
Oct 04, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

We are on a mission to help you find the most flattering denim ever. That means searching everywhere and polling our team of experts on how to find the best fit for every body type—from fuller thighs, to round tummies, to big butts. So, what's next? Long torsos.

VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans

Women with long torsos have a longer midsection, which makes finding a well-fitted denim to sit comfortably on your hips hard to come by. Your best bet? Lucky Brand, 7 For All Mankind, and AG are will be your go-tos.

AG

Rows of buttons show off an extra-long midline.

AG Jeans $198 SHOP NOW
Mavi

Accentuate and highlight your long midsection with this distressed high-rise fit.

Mavi $118 SHOP NOW
Hudson Jeans

This super long 10-inch front rise is perfect for a longer midsection.

Hudson Jeans $255 SHOP NOW
AGOLDE 

A high-waisted style breaks up your torso.

Agolde $158 SHOP NOW
Frame

To draw attention away from the torso and downward, look for a jean that hits right at the hip point with interesting details, like cuffed ankles.

Frame Denim $245 SHOP NOW
Citizens of Humanity

This high-rise style with an 11-inch rise works to balance your proportions out. 

Citizens of Humanity $218 SHOP NOW
7 For All Mankind

This high-rise style hits right at the smallest part of your midsection, helping to define your waist.  

7 for All Mankind $199 SHOP NOW
M.I.H.

The proportions of a high-waisted kick flare fake a well-balanced shape.

MiH Jeans $270 SHOP NOW
Lucky Brand

Anything mid or high-rise makes your natural waist appear higher.

Lucky Brand $48 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
Gap 

This slim-fitting design sits just below the belly button for a chic and sophisticated silhouette.

Gap $56 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
Mother Denim

An ankle-skimming jean not only stretches your stems but also shows off cute shoes.

Mother $238 SHOP NOW

