A Guide to the Best Jeans for Women with Wide Hips 

Courtesy (3)
InStyle Staff
Aug 04, 2016 @ 11:30 am

For women who were blessed with curvy frames—as much as we envy your Shakira-worthy hips that don’t lie—we know that finding jeans that flatter said truth-telling hips can be tough. It seems like the try-on process always starts out fine, your jeans shimmy their way up your shins and past your thighs, but once they get to your hips? You’re at an impasse: do not pass 'go'; do not collect $200.

In our last few denim fit guides, we searched the market and found the best jeans for women with short torsos, large thighs, and bigger behinds, just to name a few. Next up? Big hips.

To alleviate some of that post-shimmy anxiety, we’ve once again turned to the denim pros from AYR, Parker Smith, 7 For All Mankind, and more for help finding the best jeans for women with big hips. The results? High-waist and cropped styles with plenty of stretch where the biggest hits (low-rise skinnies are a no-go). Shop all their recommended styles, below.

RELATED VIDEO: What Makes Jeans Expensive?

1 of 17 Courtesy (2)

AG

High-rise jeans do wonders for your shape and will show off an hourglass silhouette when paired with a tucked-in T-shirt.

AG Farrah Skinny jeans, $198; agjeans.com. AG Janis jeans, $235; agjeans.com

Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy

Frame

A wide-leg jean slims and balances out larger thighs and hips for a streamlined look.

Frame Le Capri Piping jeans, $255; frame-store.com

3 of 17 Courtesy

True Religion 

This pair was designed with a contour waistband that fits comfortably and offers a smooth and sleek look.

True Religion Jennie Curvy Mid Rise Super Skinny jeans, $149 (originally $199); truereligion.com

Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy

Joe's Jeans

Designed with an elastane blend, This boot-cut jean was designed specifically to complement curves.

Joe's Jeans Curvy Bootcut jeans, $158; joesjeans.com

Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy

Gap

This straight-leg style slims through the hips and thighs.

Gap Authentic 1969 Real Straight jeans, $70; gap.com

Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy

Levi's 

Made with an enhanced stretch denim, this style is perfect for every and any body shape.

Levi's 714 Straight jeans, $80; levi.com

Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy

Mother Denim

A flared black jean balances out your curves. 

Mother Denim The Cruiser jeans, $205; motherdenim.com
Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy

AMO

A flared jean will balance out larger hips.

Amo Blue Jane jeans, $270; ssense.com

Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy

Earl Jeans

This dark-wash style boasts a relaxed fit through the hips. Plus, the cropped hem creates a leg-lengthening effect. 

Earl Jeans Cropped Dark Wash jeans, $29 (originally $48); macys.com

Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy

NYDJ

The tie-dye treatment on the hem helps draw the eye away from the hips.

NYDJ Clarissa jeans, $60 (originally $134); nydj.com

Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy

Parker Smith

A super dark wash slims you down, while a straight fit balances out your proportions.

Parker Smith Cropped Stright jeans, $151; parkersmith.com
Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy (3)

Citizens of Humanity

A curvier frame looks best in a high-rise jeans because they create an overall balanced look.

Citizens of Humanity Liya jeans, $268; needsupply.com. Citizens of Humanity Fleetwood High-Waisted Flare jeans, $114 (originally $228); nastygal.com. Citizens of Humanity Liya High-Rise jeans, $258; urbanoutfitters.com

Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy

AYR

A high-rise skinny style accentuates the waist and draws attention to your legs, highlighting your curvy frame.

AYR Hi-Rise Skinny jeans, $185; ayr.com

Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy (2)

M.I.H.

A kick-flare style balances out your curves, while a boyfriend jean boasts a relaxed fit.

M.i.h. Marrakesh jeans, $255; mih-jeans.com. M.i.h. Linda jeans, $171 (originally $286); matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy

J Brand

A slim boyfriend style sits easy on the hips, as opposed to others that cling.

J Brand 9022 Caitland Rise jeans, $238; jbrandjeans.com

 

Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy

7 For All Mankind

The raw hem of this style draws your eye downward (bonus: the stretchy material makes these super comfortable). 

7 For All Mankind Ankle Straight jeans, $129 (originally $219); 7forallmankind.com

Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy

Paige

Pair this cropped wide-leg style with a fun pair of pumps.

Paige Colette Crop Flare jeans, $219; paige.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!