A Guide to the Best Jeans for Women with Wide Hips 

For women who were blessed with curvy frames—as much as we envy your Shakira-worthy hips that don’t lie—we know that finding jeans that flatter said truth-telling hips can be tough. It seems like the try-on process always starts out fine, your jeans shimmy their way up your shins and past your thighs, but once they get to your hips? You’re at an impasse: do not pass 'go'; do not collect $200.

In our last few denim fit guides, we searched the market and found the best jeans for women with short torsos, large thighs, and bigger behinds, just to name a few. Next up? Big hips.

To alleviate some of that post-shimmy anxiety, we’ve once again turned to the denim pros from AYR, Parker Smith, 7 For All Mankind, and more for help finding the best jeans for women with big hips. The results? High-waist and cropped styles with plenty of stretch where the biggest hits (low-rise skinnies are a no-go). Shop all their recommended styles, below.

