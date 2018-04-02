A Guide to the Best Jeans for Tall Women

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto/Getty Images
Kristina Rutkowski
Apr 02, 2018 @ 5:00 pm

When it comes to getting dressed, tall girls—the Karlie Klosses, Taylor Swifts, and Jourdan Dunns of the world—are a lucky bunch. Thanks to natural legginess and stretched out proportions, they can wear flats 24/7 (even with pencil skirts!) without fear of looking stumpy; when they buy jeans, it never requires an extra trip to the tailor. The downside? Tracking down silhouettes long enough to accommodate those extra inches is tougher than you'd expect.

The inseam of most standard-sized denim is around 32" —just long enough for a women who stands, approximately, at 5’7" without shoes. Anyone taller is left to contend with an awkward gap between the ankle and the foot, forced to only purchase styles that will work "cropped."

Not anymore. We've tapped experts from Frame, Topshop, Gap and more to share the best blues for ladies with supermodel-long stems. Read on for their picks!

1 of 10 Courtesy

MADEWELL

Offering a plethora of styles in both tall and taller fit, you won't miss a beat when it comes to great denim like this perfect slim straight style. 

Madewell $128 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

GAP

Another great brand that offers signature styles in tall. Try this girlfriend style for a relaxed, lived-in look.

Gap $64 (originally $70) SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

ROSIE HW X PAIGE COLLECTION

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's collection for Paige offers great denim with extra-long inseams (this skinny is 34 1/2"), a perfect fit for those long stems! 

Paige $239 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

TOPSHOP

Look for the "tall" fit tab when shopping Topshop's website. Customer-favorite style "Jamie" comes in a variety of trend forward washes.

Topshop $75 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

Go for the long fit when choosing denim styles from A&F. This boot cut was made for girls over 5'8".

Abercrombie & Fitch $39 (originally $78) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

FRAME

Frame's exclusive denim collection with Karlie Kloss is made with the taller set in mind. This flare boasts a 36" inseam that will be your forever go-to flare.

Frame Denim $230 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

OLD NAVY

Another great resource for tall options, Old Navy offers great denim like these perfect skinnies at a price you can't beat! 

Old Navy $25 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

3x1

A fashion forward flare that is a great going out option for those with long stems.

3x1 $275 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

AMERICAN EAGLE

Available in both long and extra long lengths, this will be your new favorite vintage inspired Mom jean style.

American Eagle Outfitters $30 (originally $40) SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

L'AGENCE

The Margot is the essential high-rise skinny jean and fits tall frames perfectly.

L'Agence $225 SHOP NOW

