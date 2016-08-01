A Guide to the Best Jeans for Plus-Size Women 

InStyle Staff
Aug 01, 2016 @ 5:00 pm

If you’re in the plus-size range, you know better than anyone that while the fashion industry has come a long way to introduce trend-forward pieces across a range of sizes, denim can still be incredibly tricky. For the women who are blessed with curvy frames, finding jeans can be extra tough. You want a pair that will show off all your best assets without being uncomfortable or worse—way too baggy.

We’ve touched already on how to find the best jeans for women with big buttsflat buttslarge thighs, and short torsos, so now we’re taking on (with the help of our trusty denim experts from NYDJEarl Jeans, Gap and more) the best jeans for plus-size women. Look for jeans with a mid-to-high rise, dark washes, plenty of stretch and skinny silhouettes to elongate your legs. Below, shop the 10 best jeans for plus-size women.

Lucky Brand

Curvy through the hip and thigh, this style gives you the extra room you need.

Lucky Brand Emma Flare jeans, $90; luckybrand.com

7 For All Mankind

This dark-wash high-waisted style is super slimming and won't lose its shape.

7 For All Mankind Slim Illusion Luxe High Waist Skinny jeans, $179; 7forallmankind.com

Earl Jeans

This mid-rise jean features a slimming skinny ankle silhouette to elongate your legs.

Earl Jeans Skinny Ankle jeans, $30; target.com

True Religion 

The contour waistband on this boot-cut jean fits comfortably and gives you an overall smoother look.

True Religion Jennie Curvy Mid Rise Bootcut jeans, $149 (originally $199); truereligion.com

Current/Elliott 

Thanks to its super spacious and loose fit, this style is great for avoiding chafing and irritation.

Current/Elliott The Culotte jeans, $155 (originally $258); currentelliott.com

NYDJ

This jean is made with an interior criss-cross panel that flattens in the front and lifts in the back.

NYDJ Barbara Bootcut jeans, $144; nydj.com 

Levi's 

Constructed from stretch denim, this jean is best for those who seek comfort.

Levi's 314 Shaping Straight jeans, $50 (originally $70); levi.com

Gap

This jean's smart stretch technology will redefine your shape.

Gap 1969 Resolution Slim Straight jeans, $42 (originally $70); gap.com

Parker Smith

A higher rise jean contours to the body for a more flattering fit.

Parker Smith Ava Skinny jeans, $187; parkersmith.com
Mother Denim

Pair this cropped frayed style with a fun pump and graphic tee. 

Mother Denim Insider Crop Fray, $218; motherdenim.com

