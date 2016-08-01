A Guide to the Best Jeans for Plus-Size Women 

If you’re in the plus-size range, you know better than anyone that while the fashion industry has come a long way to introduce trend-forward pieces across a range of sizes, denim can still be incredibly tricky. For the women who are blessed with curvy frames, finding jeans can be extra tough. You want a pair that will show off all your best assets without being uncomfortable or worse—way too baggy.

We’ve touched already on how to find the best jeans for women with big butts, flat butts, large thighs, and short torsos, so now we’re taking on (with the help of our trusty denim experts from NYDJ, Earl Jeans, Gap and more) the best jeans for plus-size women. Look for jeans with a mid-to-high rise, dark washes, plenty of stretch and skinny silhouettes to elongate your legs. Below, shop the 10 best jeans for plus-size women.