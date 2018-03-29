A Guide to the Best Jeans for Petite Women 

As someone who is 4’11” shopping for jeans is a constant struggle. Finding clothes that fit can be a challenge, especially if the brands you like don’t make specialty petite sizing. When it comes to jeans, the biggest problem is usually length, but it doesn’t end there. Some petite woman also struggle with waist sizing due to the proportions of the jeans being created for a different body type.

If having every single pair of jeans you own hemmed to a proper length sounds a little to exhausting to imagine—we’re here for you. No more considering shopping in the kids section, no more chopping off the ends of your jeans and hoping that the frayed look never goes out of style.

We are here to help you find full-length jeans that will actually fit, flare jeans that are proportional perfect for you, and jeans that have all the fun details that those tall girls get to wear. Below, we picked out the best petite jeans from our favorite denim fit experts from J Brand, Joe's Jeans, NYDJ, Hudson Jeans, and more. Scroll to shop them now.