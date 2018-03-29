A Guide to the Best Jeans for Petite Women 

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Alexis Parente (Text) and Jenna Pizzuta (Market)
Mar 29, 2018 @ 6:30 pm

As someone who is 4’11” shopping for jeans is a constant struggle. Finding clothes that fit can be a challenge, especially if the brands you like don’t make specialty petite sizing. When it comes to jeans, the biggest problem is usually length, but it doesn’t end there. Some petite woman also struggle with waist sizing due to the proportions of the jeans being created for a different body type.

If having every single pair of jeans you own hemmed to a proper length sounds a little to exhausting to imagine—we’re here for you. No more considering shopping in the kids section, no more chopping off the ends of your jeans and hoping that the frayed look never goes out of style.

VIDEO: How to Create the Perfect Frayed Hem on Your Jeans

We are here to help you find full-length jeans that will actually fit, flare jeans that are proportional perfect for you, and jeans that have all the fun details that those tall girls get to wear. Below, we picked out the best petite jeans from our favorite denim fit experts from J Brand, Joe's Jeans, NYDJ, Hudson Jeans, and more. Scroll to shop them now.

 

1 of 11 Courtesy

J.CREW

The boyfriend trend is always a tough one to master when you have short legs, but J.Crew has given us the slim boyfriend denim in petite sizing so we can jump on the relaxed street style sensation.

J. Crew $125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

7 FOR ALL MANKIND

7 For All Mankind has a few of what they call ‘tailorless’ styles which have an extra short inseam to avoid a trip to the tailor.

7 for All Mankind $198 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH

With figure-defining style and built-in stretch, these high-rise jeans make the perfect pair of white denim you need all year round. 

Abercrombie & Fitch $39 (originally $78) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

J BRAND

J Brand offers a collection of styles in petite sizing (cue the choir) the high-rise super skinny will help to elongate your legs.

J Brand Denim $141 (originally $188) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

HUDSON JEANS

It is a struggle to find a good bootcut with proper proportion when you have such a short inseam, but thankfully Hudson has created a the perfect pair we are dying over.

Hudson Jeans $189 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

GAP

A great classic jean is hard to find and that much harder when your petite. Have no fear Gap, the masters of classic and affordable denim essentials, has you covered!

Gap $48 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

JOE'S 

A dark wash boot cut is always flattering especially when it has been created in a petite silhouette.

Joe’s $168 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy 

RE/DONE

The next best thing when a brand doesn’t offer petite sizing are size 23 jeans. Re/Done offers most of their styles in a 23, which will look proportional on a petite women.

Re/done $226 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Topshop

Mom jeans are now a must for us shorter girls because of Topshop and their immaculate petite section!

Topshop $70 (originally $75) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Mother

Mother happens to be one of my favorite denim brands and although they don’t have petite sizing all their denim styles come in size 23, which I find to be a great size for petites (especially when it comes to their cropped flares!).

$196 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

NYDJ

NYDJ is the one stop shop for petite denim, with an extensive petite selection you will find all your favorite styles and silhouettes.

NYDJ $129 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!