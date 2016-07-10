The Ultimate Jeans Guide for Short Torsos

Courtesy
Caroline Vazzana
Jul 10, 2016 @ 4:45 pm

really good pair of jeans can make all the difference—it flatters, it fits, it's comfortable, and it can give you a giant boost in confidence. But when your denim wardrobe comprises mostly of not-so-great ones, the search for that one magic pair can seem hopeless. That's why we're doing our best to crack the code on denim and bring you the best styles for your specific body type. From flat butts to big butts to round tummies, we’ve got you covered.

Next up? Short torsos, which means you have a smaller midsection, though you may not have a petite frame overall. Contrary to popular belief, a pair of hip-hugging jeans isn't your only denim choice (the school of thought is that the lower it sits, the longer your torso will look). But before you resign yourself to the fact that you're limited to one denim style for the rest of your life, we spoke with experts from classic denim brands, like Gap, True Religion, and Levi's, who have pointed out high-rise styles and boyfriend jeans that work as well. Ahead, shop our guide for the best jeans for women with a short torso. 

1 of 20 Courtesy

Citizens of Humanity

Less fabric on this low-rise style will create the illusion of a longer torso.

Citizens of Humanity Racer Low Rise Skinny jeans, $268; citizensofhumanity.com

2 of 20 Courtesy

Current/Elliott

Look for a tighter fitting jean to accentuate your legs.

Current/Elliott Stiletto Skinny jeans, $168; currentelliott.com

3 of 20 Courtesy

AYR

A higher rise and a wider leg will highlight your waist and give you an elongated silhouette. Pair with your favorite pumps for an extra lift.

AYR The Vibes jeans, $295; ayr.com

4 of 20 Courtesy

McGuire

A neutral colored jean is super slimming and will give you perfect proportions.

McGuire Newtown Skinny jeans, $199; anthropologie.com

5 of 20 Courtesy

Lucky Brand

Slim-fit low-rise styles should be your ultimate go-to for women with a smaller torso. 

Lucky Brand Charlie Skinny jeans, $119; luckybrand.com. Lucky Brand Charlie Skinny jeans, $99; luckybrand.com

6 of 20 Courtesy

M.i.h

This style is meant to sit on your hips for a slouchy appearance that will make your torso look miles long.

M.i.h Mid Rise Cropped Slim Leg jeans, $215; mih-jeans.com

7 of 20 Courtesy

Earl Jeans

A cropped jean is just the thing you need to balance out your proportions. 

Earl Jeans Cropped Light Wash jeans, $29 (originally $48); macys.com

8 of 20 Courtesy

Mother Denim

A formfitting classic skinny jean is the perfect style to work your curves and lengthen your frame.

Mother Denim The Looker jeans, $198; motherdenim.com

9 of 20 Courtesy

Parker Smith

This mid-rise style provides more coverage than a low-rise and will not swallow your midsection.

Parker Smith Kam Skinny jeans, $183; parkersmith.com

10 of 20 Courtesy

Paige Denim 

A lower rise style will make your torso appear longer.

Paige Denim Verdugo Black Fog Destructed jeans, $209; paige.com

11 of 20 Courtesy

True Religion 

A low-rise bell bottom can add length to your torso.

True Religion Karlie Low Rise Bell Bottom Cropped jeans, $179; truereligion.com

12 of 20 Courtesy

AMO

The twisted seams draw attention along your legs, creating a lengthening effect. 

AMO Twist Skinny Ankle jeans, $262; shopbop.com

13 of 20 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

A black jean instantly slims you down. Plus, this cropped style will help your legs and torso look proportional.

Rag & Bone Capri Nero jeans, $195; rag-bone.com

14 of 20 Courtesy

7 For All Mankind

A lower rise cropped style will balance your proportions.

7 For All Mankind Cropped Skinny jeans, $139 (originally $198); 7forallmankind.com

15 of 20 Courtesy

J Brand

A super skinny style will elongate a short frame.

J Brand 620 Mid-Rise Super Skinny jeans, $227; jbrandjeans.com

16 of 20 Courtesy

NYDJ

The sleek stripes on this style will give you legs for days and a long lean appearance.

NYDJ Nichelle Ankle in Verona Stripes, $124; nydj.com

17 of 20 Courtesy

AG

Whether you prefer a skinny or kick flare style, both will help elongate your figure and lengthen your torso.

AG The Jodi Crop jeans, $235; agjeans.com. AG The Legging Ankle jeans, $168; agjeans.com

18 of 20 Courtesy

Gap

A loose-fitting boyfriend jean that sits lower on the hips can make your torso appear longer. 

Gap Original 1969 Boyfriend jeans, $70; gap.com

19 of 20 Courtesy

Frame

Pair a low-rise style with a crop top this summer to spotlight your midsection.

Frame Nouveau Le Mix jeans, $449; frame-store.com

20 of 20 Courtesy

Levi's 

With a straighter waist and smaller seat, this style is a flattering fit for a smaller torso.

Levi's 501 CT jeans, $50 (originally $65); levi.com

