14 Jeans That Are Perfect for Big Thighs

Caroline Vazzana (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Apr 20, 2018 @ 1:15 pm

No two women were created the same, so it really comes as no surprise that every time we go shopping for denim, it can be a difficult—occasionally nearly impossible—process. We searched the market and pulled together the most flattering jeans for those with big, beautiful butts as well as those with a flatter silhouette. Now, we're addressing another common fit issue, this time involving thighs.

For women with muscular thighs, we feel your pain. When there's a disparity between your thighs and waist, what you often end up with is a pair of jeans you can shimmy up your legs only to end up with a huge gap when you zip-and-snap. On the flip side, slipping on jeans that fit your waist but not your thighs is a problem, too.

We turned to the denim pros from Levi’s, AG, Good American, and more, who have wrangled their picks for the best jeans for women with larger thighs. The results? Wide-leg flares and those made of a special stretch denim should be your go-to options. Below, shop our guide to the best jeans for the woman with larger thighs.

Release Hem Denim Culottes

This wide-leg style allows for an overall looser fit throughout. No chafing or irritation here.

Standards & Practices
Boyfriend Cuffed Jeans

A high-rise, relaxed-fit jean accentuates the waist and flatters (doesn't hide) larger thighs.

KUT from the Kloth
Mid Rise Sculpt Perfect Boot Jeans

Flared and bootcut styles in a darker wash help balance out proportions beautifully, embracing all your curves.

Gap
811 Mid Rise Skinny Jeans

Designed in Photo Ready Denim, the fabric lifts and contours to your body and has exceptional recovery, providing comfortable hold in the thigh area.

J Brand Denim
Embellished-Pocket Bootcut Jeans

A dark-wash, mid-rise style elongates your legs while simultaneously slimming down your thighs.

Earl Jeans
314 Shaping Straight Jeans

Constructed with stretch denim, this style is engineered for comfort. With stealth technology this jean slims, smooths, and enhances.

Levi's
Colette High Waist Crop Flare Jeans

This flared, cropped style is perfect for an updated Spring look. 

Paige
'Prima' Skinny Jeans

A straight-leg jean gives you a long and lean look.

AG Jeans
The Dropout Boyfriend Jeans

A slightly relaxed tomboy jean is roomier throughout and super on trend.

Mother
Wide Leg Jeans

A wide-leg flare balances out larger thighs.

American Eagle Outfitters
Crop Distressed Mid-Rise Flared Jeans

This universally-flattering fit slims and sculpts perfectly in a dark black wash.

3x1
Babe Straight Cropped Jeans

This straight—not skinny—style balances out larger thighs for a slimming effect.

AMO
STRAIGHT BOYFRIEND

A skinnier boyfriend style is perfectly on trend without being too oversized.

Old Navy
Good Legs High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans

Super skinny styles slim down your thighs and show off your best assets.

Good American

