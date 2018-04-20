14 Jeans That Are Perfect for Big Thighs

No two women were created the same, so it really comes as no surprise that every time we go shopping for denim, it can be a difficult—occasionally nearly impossible—process. We searched the market and pulled together the most flattering jeans for those with big, beautiful butts as well as those with a flatter silhouette. Now, we're addressing another common fit issue, this time involving thighs.

For women with muscular thighs, we feel your pain. When there's a disparity between your thighs and waist, what you often end up with is a pair of jeans you can shimmy up your legs only to end up with a huge gap when you zip-and-snap. On the flip side, slipping on jeans that fit your waist but not your thighs is a problem, too.

We turned to the denim pros from Levi’s, AG, Good American, and more, who have wrangled their picks for the best jeans for women with larger thighs. The results? Wide-leg flares and those made of a special stretch denim should be your go-to options. Below, shop our guide to the best jeans for the woman with larger thighs.

VIDEO: Coinage: What Makes Jeans Expensive?