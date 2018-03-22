A Guide to the Best Jeans for Flat Butts 

These days it’s hard to talk about bodies and fashion without mentioning our current and undeniable obsession with butts. In our last denim fit guide, we sourced all the most flattering pairs for those gifted with bigger derrieres—so this time we’re addressing the other end of the spectrum.

For woman out there who weren’t naturally gifted with Marilyn Monroe curves, I feel your pain. From a young age I found myself lacking from below the waist as well, and was often frustrated when it came to shopping for denim. But, I have since realized that there are jeans out there for woman with more boyish frames and that with the right denim, any woman can feel like she’s got a killer bum. Finding a go-to pair of denim though, one that fits you perfectly and flatters you in all the right ways can be tough.

We scoured the market and asked some of our favorite denim brands to recommend the best denim for woman with smaller butts. The results? We learned that larger back pockets are great for accenting your backside, as are jeans that provide more coverage, making your curves appear lager than they are. Below, shop our guide to the best jeans for woman with flatter butts.

NYDJ Curve 360 Boost

These jeans are made with an exclusive Lift Tuck technology that creates the illusion of a higher and rounder rear view.

NYDJ $129 SHOP NOW
3x1 

A longer flared style makes your legs look super long, drawing attention away from your backside.

3x1 $245 SHOP NOW
Old Navy High-Rise Super Skinny

A super skinny fit hugs your curves and offers a flawless silhouette that highlights your legs. 

Old Navy $40 SHOP NOW
M.I.H. HI-RISE SLIM LEG

The larger pockets on this pair of jeans help give your backside an extra boost and fuller look.

MiH Jeans $215 SHOP NOW
MOTHER HIGH WAISTED SKINNY

The pocket placement on this classic style are positioned slightly higher, giving the illusion of a lifted bum.

Mother $196 SHOP NOW
J Brand High Rise Cropped

A high rise with a straight leg creates a looser fit and camouflages a flatter butt.

J Brand Denim $100 SHOP NOW
L'AGENCE MARGOT ANKLE SKINNY 

Try white in L'Agence's classic hi-res fit to add shape and make your butt look great. 

L'Agence $225 SHOP NOW
Gap Mid-Rise Long & Lean

Look like you have more, even when you have less. A contrasting topstitch yoke helps accent your backside. 

Gap $49 (originally $70) SHOP NOW
PAIGE Ultra Skinny Ankle

The low rise contoured waistband on this style accents and highlights the booty. 

Paige $189 SHOP NOW
CURRENT/ELLIOTT ORIGINAL STRAIGHT

The lighter wash on this black denim relaxed fit aid a smaller behind to appear larger.

Current Elliott $240 SHOP NOW
CITIZENS OF HUMANITY HIGH WAIST SKINNY

A high rise skinny jean provides more coverage and gives your flat booty a lift. 

Citizens of Humanity $228 SHOP NOW
LEVI'S WEDGIE FIT STRAIGHT LEG

This low-stretch denim hugs at your waist and hips, showcasing your best assets. (See what it looks like on four InStyle staffers.)

Levi's $158 SHOP NOW

