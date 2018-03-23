A Guide to the Best Jeans for Big Butts 

There is no denying the figure-flattering power of a really good pair of jeans, but when it comes to just which parts of your figure they flatter—not all denim is created equal. Brands have come a long way in personalizing fits and fabrics to provide jeans that work on a multitude of body types (hello, Lycra!), but whenever the time comes to get a new pair, every woman knows that tiny pit of dread, wondering if the zip will zip, if the button will button. It’s a bond we share, for better or worse. For some women though—those of us gifted with especially glorious derrieres—finding jeans that fit well can be a challenge.

Not that we really needed further evidence, Amy Schumer declared 2015 as the year of the butt (in so many words), it's become increasingly clear that our jeans need to do way more than simply contain our ample posteriors. They need to make them look amazing, too. Like, Kim Kardashian-level amazing.

From lounging around your house on a casual Sunday (boyfriend jeans) to date night on a Thursday (high-waist flares), there’s a perfect (and butt-benefitting) pair of denim to suit the multitudes of occasions on which you might need them. When it comes to actually shopping for your jeans though, the process can seem daunting. So, in an attempt to help you find your perfect, traffic-stopping pair of jeans, we scoured the market and pulled together a selection of the best jeans out there for woman with a bit more junk in the trunk. (Lucky you!)

Shop our guide to the best jeans for woman with bigger butts below. 

Good American

The contour waistband on this style fits comfortably at the waist and offers a smooth and sleek look.

7 For All Mankind

This style is made from fabric with a modern fit technology. It offers elasticity for some much-needed comfort but still looks authentic like a classic pair of denim should.

NYDJ

Mid-rise stretch denim helps eliminate any unwanted gaping, creating smooth lines and a more flattering silhouette.

True Religion

The beauty of a boyfriend jean is that it provides more room for comfort.

DL1961

A high-waist skinny accentuate your waist and flatter a wider hip, showing off your curves in all the best ways.  This baby is called the "Instasculpt".

Simply Be

If you have JLo-level curves, then this jean is for you. Perfectly placed pockets and a contoured waist make the most of your shape. The dark wash helps slim your legs to model-esque proportions, and the denim hugs you in all the right places.

7 For All Mankind

The stretch material and this clean wash holds everything in place and creates a streamlined figure. Also, the higher placed pockets on this style offer an instant lift.

Gap

A cropped flare jean is great for balancing out your proportions. The “vintage stretch” on this style is slightly heavier and less stretchy, which will hold everything in place.

Paige

A dark wash without any sanding or whiskers creates a sleek and smooth silhouette.

Boyish

You can't go wrong with high-waist! It nips you in at the smallest part of your midsection, creating a beautiful hourglass shape.

