Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Aritzia for Under $250, Total

In this feature, InStyle Market Editor Mia Solkin combs through our favorite fashion sites and picks out the best pieces to shop for. The best part? Everything clocks in at $250 or less—total! Read on to shop Solkin's finds from one of our favorite sites: Aritzia.
Marquis camisole ($95; aritzia.com): In the prettiest shade of pink, this silk tank can be dressed up or down.
Manitou short ($55; aritzia.com): These olive shorts are a perfect alternative to jean cutoffs.
Safran dress ($95; aritzia.com): You will live in this lightweight dress all summer long.
Combined total cost: $245
Check back next week for Mia's latest affordable fashion finds.