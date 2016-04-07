Shop a Store: The Best Finds from Aritzia for Under $250, Total

Marquis camisole ($95; aritzia.com): In the prettiest shade of pink, this silk tank can be dressed up or down.

Manitou short ($55; aritzia.com): These olive shorts are a perfect alternative to jean cutoffs.

Safran dress ($95; aritzia.com): You will live in this lightweight dress all summer long.

Combined total cost: $245

Check back next week for Mia's latest affordable fashion finds.