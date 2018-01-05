The Best Sales Happening on the Internet Right Now

Alexis Bennett
Jan 05, 2018 @ 4:15 pm

The only thing better than finding a perfect outfit, is finding it on sale. Unfortunately, there are so many amazing brands and stores around that it's impossible to keep up with the ones with the best deals. And sometimes retailers like to sneak in surprise sales and secret events for friends and family members. But there's no need to fear that you'll miss out on a good opportunity again. We've gathered the best sales of the entire week into one spot. And we'll keep updating this post, so you can check back often.

If you're ready to shop (and save), check out this week's epic finds below.

Anthropologie

Looking for unique, quirky pieces that will help you stand out this winter? Head on over to Anthropoligie's website where you can now take an extra 40% off of items from the winter tag sale.

Keepsake Faux Fur Trimmed Tailor Coat, $180 (Originally 4298)
Tiny Velvet Ileana Tank, $50 (Originally $88)
Eri + Ali Floral Burnout Slip Dress, $90 (Originally $168)

Loft

Once again, Loft is coming through with another crazy, good sale. Go ahead and enjoy an extra 60 percent off of select items with no code needed. Just add items to your cart to see the price reductions.

Loft Smocked Tie Waist Dress, $24 (Originally $80)
Loft Sheer Dot Yoke Shift Dress, $24 (Originally $90)
Loft Berry Velvet Trim Cutout Dress, $24 (Originally $90)

Saks 5th Avenue

It's the perfect time to fill up your drawers with fancy underwear because Saks is having a major sale, dropping prices across all categories for a total savings of up to 70 percent off.

Chantelle Merci Lace Demi Underwire Bra, $23 (Originally $78)
La Perla Primerose Field Bra, $43 (Originally $145)
Simone Perle Celeste Strapless Bra, $27 (Originally $89)

Club Monaco

You do not want to miss Club Monaco's end-of-season sale. They are slashing prices on so many winter goodies, plus giving you an extra 30 percent off after adding select items to your cart.

Club Monaco Julie Turtleneck, $48 (Originally $90)
Club Monaco Violet Feather Vest, $104 (Originally $199)
Club Monaco Scarlie Sweater, $69 (Originally $169)

H&M

H&M has no chill when it comes to their winter blowout sale. You'll find more than 1,600 items on sale with savings of up to 80 percent off.

H&M Padded Parka in Camo, $50 (Originally $80)
H&M Faux Fur Jacket, $90 (Originally $119)
H&M Padded Parka in Dark Green, $50 (Originally $99)

