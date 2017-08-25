Your Under-$100 Guide for Buying a Fall Jacket

It's time to start thinking about the key pieces you're going to add to your closet this fall. Should you buy those boots or invest in an autumn bag? Well, outerwear is hands down the most important element of any fall outfit.

Why? It's the first—and sometimes, the only—thing that people will notice while you're out and about during the colder months. The right jacket has the power to effortlessly elevate a casual jean and T-shirt outfit. And the light coverups can hold their own next to your fanciest dress.

The best part: There's no need to spend a ton of money to make a statement. You can get a head-turning fall jacket for less than 100 bucks. And if you know what to look for while shopping, you can bring home an option that you can wear season after season.

VIDEO: 3 Ways to Style a Denim Jacket

In need of some guidance? Keep the tips below in mind during your next shopping trip and check out some of our favorite fall jackets ahead.