10 Denim Dresses You Can Wear Now and Straight Through Fall

Denim dresses are one of those wardrobe staples that will never go out of style. Remember when Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake showed up to the 2001 AMAs in head-to-toe denim looks? Spears' denim dress was a hot topic of discussion back then, and blue jean dresses are still getting major buzz 18 years later. The only difference is that the details have evolved a bit.

Some of today's most-coveted denim dresses include puffy shoulders, unexpected cutouts, western-inspired stitching, and cool acid-wash finishes. The best part is that they're versatile enough to wear just about anywhere. You can throw one on during a chill weekend (hey, you never know who you'll bump into while running errands), or dress one up with statement jewelry.

Read on to shop some of the best denim dresses on the web right now.

Topshop Acid Wash Denim Dress

Cross off two trends at once with this minidress, which includes a retro acid-wash finish and standout stitching.

Ulla Johnson Denim Dress Devi Acid-Wash

The sweet silhouette of this tiered skirt is tempered by the dramatic acid wash fabric. A square neckline and slightly puffed sleeves play up two of this season's big trends.

Free People Dream on Denim Minidress

A belted waist adds definition to this boxy silhouette and a plunging neckline above the front zipper shows off just the right amount of skin.

Ganni Animal Print Denim Dress

Not all denim dresses are blue. This Ganni design perfectly combines animal print and neon.

Nanushka Mora Denim Shirtdress

Take a trip back to the '80s with this retro denim dress, which includes an oval-buckle belt and large front pockets.

Co Belted Long Denim Dress

A denim dress with a streamlined silhouette and relaxed, slightly loose fit that proves less is more.

The Line By K Black Denim Dress

White stitching and buttons help this classic black denim dress avoid being boring, while the cinched waist adds shape.

Pixie Market Giovanna Cutout Denim Dress

This gold-button design with a cutout neckline proves that denim dresses could also work for fancier occasions like parties or even a wedding.

Storets Gloria Bustier Denim Dress

Can a denim dress be sexy? Absolutely. The bustier bodice on this option takes the casual denim piece to a sultry level.

& Other Stories Lyocell Denim Shirt Dress

Those cool boots you've been waiting to wear will pair perfectly with this black denim dress next fall.

