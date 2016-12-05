9 Chic Winter Coats to Complete Your Holiday Look 

Congrats, you found your holiday dress(es)! And your jewelry! And your shoes! And you even know how you'll do your makeup! But without a coat—the right coat—then you might as well stay at home. It may be the last thing you shrug on, but it's the first thing people see, so waltzing into a fancy affair in a sporty puffer (despite how much we love them) or a raggedy jacket just isn't going to cut it. 

And since teleportation hasn't been invented yet (Uber comes close, but it still mandates outerwear for that brief walk from door to car door), what you need is a coat so sharp, so strong in its aesthetic that it can stand on its own. Lucky for you, we found nine—each treated to a special finish or detailing, like embellished pockets, silk lapels, or ruffled sleeves. Now there's nothing stopping you from sipping eggnog, exchanging gifts, or partaking in general holiday party merriment.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Free People

Got a lace dress? Pile on texture with a coat crafted from rich velvet. 

Free People available at freepeople.com $228 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Zara

The beauty of the leopard-print coat: you can wear it with a white tee and jeans, or with a slinky evening gown.

SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Tenax

A bold coat with sweet finishing touches. 

available at yoox.com $81 (originally $199) SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

White House Black Market

You have enough black coats. Light up the evening in a crisp white design. 

White House Black Market available at whitehouseblackmarket.com $112 (originally $250) SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

By Malene Birger

A coat that's as festive as your dress.

available at mytheresa.com $788 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Reiss

A beautiful plum hue with an equally beautiful robe-style silhouette. 

Reiss available at reiss.com $660 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Madewell

A soft rose shade to counter the boxy, masculine shape.

Madewell available at madewell.com $288 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Alice + Olivia

A LBC (little black coat) that stands out, thanks to its exquisitely beaded accents. 

Alice + Olivia available at net-a-porter.com $860 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Boohoo

A long waterfall duster that will complement any evening gown or cocktail dress. 

Boohoo available at boohoo.com $40 SHOP NOW

