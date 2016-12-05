9 Chic Winter Coats to Complete Your Holiday Look 

Congrats, you found your holiday dress(es)! And your jewelry! And your shoes! And you even know how you'll do your makeup! But without a coat—the right coat—then you might as well stay at home. It may be the last thing you shrug on, but it's the first thing people see, so waltzing into a fancy affair in a sporty puffer (despite how much we love them) or a raggedy jacket just isn't going to cut it.

And since teleportation hasn't been invented yet (Uber comes close, but it still mandates outerwear for that brief walk from door to car door), what you need is a coat so sharp, so strong in its aesthetic that it can stand on its own. Lucky for you, we found nine—each treated to a special finish or detailing, like embellished pockets, silk lapels, or ruffled sleeves. Now there's nothing stopping you from sipping eggnog, exchanging gifts, or partaking in general holiday party merriment.