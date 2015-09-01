8 Workplace-Appropriate Cardigans to Beat the Office Chill

Courtesy
Priya Rao
Sep 01, 2015 @ 4:15 pm

Though the thought of slipping on a wooly layer while its blazing hot outside sounds unbearable, you can't deny how necessary a cardigan is to counteract that frigid air blowing out of the office vent. Sure, you might have a blanket draping over your chair when it's extra cold, but no one would take you seriously wearing that in a board meeting. The solution? These chic, office-appropriate knits that you can easily slip over your sleeveless dresses and tanks. In a flash, not only will you look stylish, but you'll be AC-ready, as well.

RELATED: 5 Key Pieces for Fall

1 of 8 Courtesy

Zara

$70; zara.com

2 of 8 Courtesy

Topshop

$85; topshop.com

3 of 8 Courtesy

Theory

$345; theory.com

4 of 8 Courtesy

COMME DES GARÇONS PLAY

$395; stevenalan.com

5 of 8 Courtesy

Aritzia 

$155; aritzia.com

6 of 8 Courtesy

&Daughter

$375; and-daughter.com

7 of 8 Courtesy

A.P.C. 

$280; usonline.apc.fr.

8 of 8 Courtesy

COS

$89; cos.com

