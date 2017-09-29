Brown Leather Jackets To Wear Over and Over Again This Fall

Matthew Sperzel/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Sep 29, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

Dusters, bombers, capes. There are so many outerwear options to choose from for the fall. But if you're looking for a classic staple that will never go out of style, the brown leather jacket is the way to go. Of course, you could bag the typical black shade, but the lighter tone will make an understated statement that's just as timeless.

And you don't have to stick to one specific shade of brown. You could lean on the creamier side with a caramel hue or play with rich, dark cocoa tones. Either way, the rustic color mixed with smooth leather will give off retro vibes that will bring out your inner cool girl.

VIDEO: Have You Seen Jennifer Aniston's Black, Leather Dress?

 

The most important reason why brown leather jackets will always be a hit: They can be worked into so many outfits. Throw the moto jacket over an all black look for an easy way to stand out this season. Or add a tough attitude to your maxi dresses. Grab your brown leather jacket now, by browsing our favorites below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

Asymmetrical Faux Leather Jacket

Guess $90 (Originally $128) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Morning Suede Moto Jacket

Blank NYC $188 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Quilt Detail Faux Leather Racer Jacket

Levi's $88 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

X REVOLVE WESTERN SUEDE MOTO JACKET

Understated Leather $286 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Faux Leather Moto Jacket

Catherine Malandrino $90 (Originally $125) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Faux Leather Jacket with Detachable Jersey Hood

Sebby $80 (Originally $109) SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Aniya Faux Leather Jacket

KUT from the Kloth $134 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Cracket Leather Jacket

Topshop Unique $850 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Moto Leather Jacket

Lark & Ro $199 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

(Minus The) Leather Double Peplum Jacket

Express $102 (Originally $128) SHOP NOW

