Brown Leather Jackets To Wear Over and Over Again This Fall

Dusters, bombers, capes. There are so many outerwear options to choose from for the fall. But if you're looking for a classic staple that will never go out of style, the brown leather jacket is the way to go. Of course, you could bag the typical black shade, but the lighter tone will make an understated statement that's just as timeless.

And you don't have to stick to one specific shade of brown. You could lean on the creamier side with a caramel hue or play with rich, dark cocoa tones. Either way, the rustic color mixed with smooth leather will give off retro vibes that will bring out your inner cool girl.

The most important reason why brown leather jackets will always be a hit: They can be worked into so many outfits. Throw the moto jacket over an all black look for an easy way to stand out this season. Or add a tough attitude to your maxi dresses. Grab your brown leather jacket now, by browsing our favorites below.