Bras Guaranteed to Smooth Those Unwanted Bulges

Plume Creative/Getty
Alexis Parente
Jun 10, 2017 @ 1:30 pm

There are few things worse than that feeling when your bra is digging into your back (uncomfortable) and giving you (even worse) those dreaded back and underarm rolls. Whether the issue is occuring along the strap or accentuating skin under the arm, this is a fashion emergency that has an easy fix—or seven. We found seven options in the bra world that will help to smooth out all of the areas that you find your bra cutting and digging into. Whatever needs smoothing, we have a bra solution for you!

VIDEO: Selena Gomez Wears a See-Through Dress

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Wacoal

Wacoal America $68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Hanro

Hanro USA $86 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

Natori

Natori $64 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Soma

Soma Intimates $56 (originally $58) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Spanx

Spanx $68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Curvy Couture

Curvy Couture $68 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!