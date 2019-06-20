The Ultimate Guide to Buying the Best Boyfriend Jeans

Image zoom Team GT/Getty

Every woman should have a great pair of boyfriend jeans in her closet. They're so much more comfortable than skinny jeans, but a major step up from sweatpants. And they seem to never go out of style. I actually bought one of my favorite pairs back in 2010 and I'm not ashamed to say I still wear them to this day. Even Victoria Beckham takes a break from her suits and flowy dresses for the relaxed-fit of boyfriend jeans. Follow her lead and elevate them with a pair of heels and, with a little confidence, you can get away with wearing them just about anywhere.

There are styles at all price points, and plenty of truly affordable options. One of the best pairs of boyfriend jeans that I own I found at an H&M in London, believe it or not. They're slightly faded, with that lived-in look, and they have the perfect amount of bagginess without the dreaded sag. I've included the classic pair in the roundup below. Plus, I've added ten other highly-recommended boyfriend jeans that have stellar reviews, too.

For the CliffsNotes version of the best boyfriend jeans around, check out the lineup here. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about each pair.

Kut from the Cloth Catherine Boyfriend Jean

Citizens of Humanity Emerson Slim Boyfriend Jean

Eileen Fisher Organic Cotton Boyfriend Jeans

H&M Boyfriend Low Ripped Jeans

Moussy Everett Boyfriend Ankle Skinny Jeans

Mother The Tomcat Relaxed Fit Jeans

Lee Women's Midrise Boyfriend Jeans

Rag & Bone Dre Mid-Rise Distressed Boyfriend Jeanse

GRLFRND Devon Boyfriend Jean

Paige Brigitte High-Rise Slim Boyfriend Jeans

There are hundreds of five-star reviews of this pair of mid-rise boyfriend jeans on Nordstrom and Amazon. Women with muscular thighs and long legs (I'm talking 5'10") sing their praises in the review section. This style is also available in petite if you're in need of a shorter length.

Not quite ready to go full-on TLC with the baggy pants? This pair has a slim fit that's still boxy. It also comes with a bigger price tag, but that hasn't stopped shoppers from investing in the slim-fit boyfriend jeans over and over again. One review confessed, "I've purchased these jeans at least 3 other times. I usually am a 28, but if you'd like them to be more 'boyfriend' I'd definitely go up a size. I love the feathering effect and overall quality is superb. They are my go-to jean."

Eileen Fisher is the queen of wardrobe basics, so of course, she knows a thing or two about creating great boyfriend jeans. The icy blue finish on this pair gives off a vintage vibe, but these aren't stiff like those retro jeans. They're made with an organic cotton that's soft to the touch.

This distressed pair, my personal favorite, instantly gives any outfit a tough, sporty flair. What I love the most about them is the slightly tapered, streamlined silhouette.

For thick, high-quality denim that'll last for years and years, Moussy is a go-to. The brand's boyfriend jeans are baggy in just the right places, without looking sloppy. This polished pair with distressed detailing could easily be paired with your favorite blazer for casual work days.

We've seen just about every A-lister wearing this brand's figure-flattering jeans, from Meghan Markle to Jennifer Lopez. The relaxed silhouette of this pair of Tomcat jeans will make your casual days feel more comfortable than ever.

You really won't find a great pair of boyfriend jeans at a better price than this. For years, women have been turning to this affordable brand for denim with a western vibe. This slightly slouchy pair sits higher on the waist than most boyfriend jeans, which is perfect for high-waist lovers.

Rag & Bone has mastered the art of high-quality basics, and the brand's boyfriend jeans have always been a hit with stars like Chrissy Teigen and Gigi Hadid. This fitted option will show off your curves, balancing out the boxy silhouette boyfriend jeans are known for.

This is the pair people turn to for a more polished finish and less obvious distressing. You could wear these for a girls' night out look or even a weekend brunch.

Here's a the best pair of boyfriend jeans for those that want to accent the waist and hips, but still want that slightly baggy look. My favorite part about Paige is the perfect fit of its jeans; the designer behind the label actually got her start in fashion as a fit model.