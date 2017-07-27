Dreamy Boho Dresses That You Can Rewear All Summer Long

Timur Emek/Getty
Alexis Bennett
Jul 27, 2017 @ 6:45 pm

Who doesn't love a pretty dress? Even if you're not into girly things the feminine designs make a cool statement next to rugged sneakers and layered over a basic T-shirt. Oh, and don't forget how cool frilly dresses look paired with relaxed jeans. The soft-meets-rough combo is an easy way to instantly look stylish.

Plus, throwing on a boho chic dress will make you feel like you're on vacation even if you haven't left your city all summer long. The best part about the breezy dresses: You can keep them in rotation even after the summer ends. All you need is a tough leather jacket to add a touch of attitude to the ladylike frocks.

VIDEO: How to Get the Boho Chic Look

 

We've gathered our favorite boho dresses ahead. Keep scrolling to find one to add to your closet.

1 of 8 Courtesy

Embroidered silk-georgette dress

Zimmermann $358 (Orignally $895) SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Choker Lace Shift Dress

Socialite $39 (Originally $59) SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Romy Floral A-Line Dress

Sanctuary $129 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

Bianca embellished embroidered cotton-voile mini dress

Rachel Zoe Collection $149 (Originally $495) SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

'Perfectly Victorian' Minidress

Free People $110 (Originally $168) SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Ruffle Maxi Dress

$132 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Lacey Ruffle Trim Maxi Dress

Ella Moon $85 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Striped crochet-knit midi dress

Self Portrait $475 SHOP NOW

