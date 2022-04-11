These 16 Blazers Will Instantly Elevate Any Outfit
Once considered a menswear staple, blazers are now championed by all genders for how they instantly add some polish and style to your outfit. They can make everything from a strapless dress to jeans and a tee office worthy while celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa have made the case for wearing blazers while running errands or hitting the town for a night out.
Considering how versatile they are, you need a few blazers in your closet. Yet we are going to be honest — finding a blazer that fits properly can take some searching, so we did the hard work for you. We asked celebrity stylists how to style blazers and researched the best ones available based on stylish designs, quality fabrics, and an extensive range of sizes. With its universally flattering shape, sustainable materials, and additional petite and tall sizing, J.Crew's Parke Blazer won our Best Overall spot.
Whether you are adding to your blazer collection or building it from scratch, we found the best blazers for your next power play.
- Best Overall: J.Crew Parke Blazer
- Best Value: Cicy Bell Blazer
- Best Plus Size: Eloquii The Ultimate Suit Blazer
- Best Petite: Veronica Beard Schoolboy Dickey Jacket
- Best Plaid: Mango Check Wool Blazer
- Best Pinstripe: Michael Kors Pinstripe Stretch Wool Blazer
- Best Fitted: Mango Fitted Suit Blazer
- Best Oversized: Everlane The '80s Blazer
- Best Cropped: Nasty Gal Cropped Boxy Blazer
- Best Double Breasted: Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket
Our Top Picks
Best Overall: J.Crew Parke Blazer
What We Love: This blazer is high quality, reasonably priced, and designed for all body types.
What We Don't Love: We wish it came in more colors.
For a versatile blazer that suits a range of body types, budgets, and occasions, we pick J.Crew's Parke Blazer. In fact, the brand dubs it the goldilocks of blazers because it's not too tight or loose, not too long or short. The sleek design features moderate lapels, flat pockets at the front for a sleek look while a hidden inner pocket can store any small items. Reviewers like how the blazer is lined and that the sustainable wool and elastane blend feels high quality and doesn't wrinkle throughout the day. With sizes available in petite and tall, this design truly is a crowd pleaser.
Size Range: 00-24, petite and tall available | Colors: 3 | Materials: Wool, Elastane
Best Value: Cicy Bell Blazer
What We Love: This affordable blazer comes in almost 20 colors.
What We Don't Love: It usually arrives very wrinkly, so have your iron handy.
It's no surprise that this is one of the bestselling blazers on Amazon. You get everything you want in a blazer at an affordable price. A classic lapel, slight shoulder pads to add structure, and deep pockets. The stretchy material is machine washable for extra convenience, just skip the dryer. And with 18 colors to choose from, you can stock up on a few different shades to keep on rotation.
Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 18 | Materials: 78% Polyester, 18% Rayon, 4% Spandex
Best Plus Size: Eloquii The Ultimate Suit Blazer
What We Love: This blazer is comfy and highlights your waist.
What We Don't Love: It's dry clean only.
Not only is this blazer super comfortable — the brand claims it's as comfortable as your favorite cardigan — but the design is great for highlighting your curves. "If you are looking to accentuate your waist, look for a collarless style blazer that hits at the waist," says Stitch Fix stylist Stephanie Valponi. This blazer does just that and comes in bold colors like green and pink as well as basic navy and blue. Made from Camden Stretch fabric, the blazer moves with you while still maintaining its shape for a polished look.
Size Range: 14-28 | Colors: 4 | Materials: 66% Rayon, 25% Nylon, 9% Spandex
Best Petite: Veronica Beard Schoolboy Dickey Jacket
What We Love: This blazer comes in petite sizing and is the perfect length for shorter frames.
What We Don't Love: We wish it came in more colors.
The key to rocking a blazer when you are petite (or 5'4" and under) is finding a fitted style that won't overwhelm your frame and hits at the hips to elongate your legs. This schoolboy jacket from Veronica Beard has a slightly shrunken fit that's ideal for petite figures and features three quarter length sleeves. Goodbye to sleeves that are too long and need cuffing! Another perk of the style is that you can wear it with Veronica Beard's dickeys, which pretty much makes you look like you are wearing a full blown sweater or hoodie underneath, while in fact the top is sleeveless. In other words, you'll still look put together without all the sweating and bulk.
Size Range: 00-16 | Colors: 2 | Materials: 96% Virgin Wool, 4% Elastane
Best Plaid: Mango Check Wool Blazer
What We Love: This plaid blazer is effortlessly cool.
What We Don't Love: You have to hand wash it or dry clean.
Valponi says everyone should have a plaid blazer in their closet. The print goes with many different colors, acting like a neutral, yet it's more interesting than your traditional black blazer. This style from Mango perfectly channels the "borrowed-from-the-boys" vibe with its slightly oversized fit and large pockets. It's made from wool, so it's wrinkle resistant, which is key if you'll be wearing this 9 to 5. Even outside of the office, you can wear this plaid blazer with denim cutoffs and ankle boots.
Pair With: Cut off denim shorts from Nordstrom make the blazer more casual.
Size Range: XXS-XXL | Colors: 1 | Materials: 37% Polyester, 33% Wool, 20% Cotton, 8% Acrylic, 2% Polyamide. Lining: 55% Viscose,45% Polyester. Sleeve lining: 100% Polyester
Best Pinstripe: Michael Kors Pinstripe Stretch Wool Blazer
What We Love: You get the classic pinstripe pattern in an oversized fit.
What We Don't Love: We wish they made a petite version.
Another classic blazer print is the pinstripe. The design feels a little more masculine, which makes for great outfits that contrast masuline and feminine pieces. Take Dua Lipa for example, who layered a pinstripe blazer over a leather bra and strappy pants for a fierce look. To create your own Insta-worthy outfit, check out this oversize pinstripe blazer from Michael Kors. Made from stretchy wool, it's both comfortable and high quality. Consider this an investment piece that will keep you looking sharp (pun intended) for years to come.
Size Range: 00-16 | Colors: 1 | Materials: 96% Wool, 4% Elastane
Best Fitted: Mango Fitted Suit Blazer
What We Love: This fitted blazer won't swallow you up.
What We Don't Love: We wish it had a broader size range.
From Taylor Swift to Kaia Gerber, celebrities have been rocking Mango blazers, which look way more expensive than they actually are. While the brand makes blazers in all the latest cuts and colors, you can't go wrong with this classic fitted suit blazer. The single button and notched lapel is simple and universally flattering, going with a variety of outfits from slacks to skirts. In addition to your essential black and navy shades, the blazer also comes in bright blue, pink, and green. Stock up in a few shades and no one will know you are wearing the same blazer on repeat.
Size Range: 2-12 | Colors: 6 | Materials: 80% Polyester, 16% Viscose, 4% Elastane. Lining: 100% Polyester
Best Oversized: Everlane The '80s Blazer
What We Love: This oversized blazer still looks structured, even on extended sizes.
What We Don't Love: You may have to size down if you are petite.
If you are a fan of the oversized blazer trend, check out this design from Everlane. Spotted on Katie Holmes, this '80s inspired blazer makes a statement with its oversized, relaxed silhouette and shoulder pads. One of our writers instantly snapped it up when she saw it on Holmes and says it's the closest she's ever felt to channeling her '80s style icon Julia Roberts. "It's light and slouched but structured and well-tailored," writes Tamim Alnuweiri. "The fit remains oversized on me, even though that is often overlooked with clothing in my size." The blazer goes up to size 20 and comes in camel and black, in addition to the gingham print seen on Holmes. You can pair it with the matching wool pants or wear it over bootcut jeans like Kendall Jenner.
Size Range: 00-20 | Colors: 3 | Materials: Shell: 60% Lyocell, 40% Cotton. Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester.
Best Cropped: Nasty Gal Cropped Boxy Blazer
What We Love: This cropped cut is trendy but still office appropriate.
What We Don't Love: We wish it came in a wider range of sizes.
Cropped blazers are having a moment, as demonstrated by Miley Cyrus who paired a boxy version with a catsuit for a monochrome look. While some cropped blazers are meant to be revealing with a deep-v neckline, we like this design from Nasty Gal that's still appropriate for the office. The cropped fit goes perfectly with high waisted trousers or skirts. It's also an ideal layer for a fitted dress as it coverups your shoulders while still showing off your silhouette. If you are petite or simply want a change from the oversized blazer look, this cropped cut will be your new best friend.
Size Range: 0-10 | Colors: 3 | Materials: 100% Polyester
Best Double Breasted: Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket
What We Love: This preppy blazer will never go out of style.
What We Don't Love: We wish it also came in tall and petite sizes.
As Meghan Markle's beloved blazer brand, Veronica Beard delivers designs that feel both regal yet modern. This double-breasted blazer is just that. Shoulder pads give you a sharp silhouette while oversized crest buttons look extra elegant. While the price is a bit of an investment, the fabric is high quality and comfortable while the design will never go out of style. If you're tired of wearing black, choose the navy option for a piece that is just as versatile and timeless. Toss it on top of a white button down and jeans like Kate Middleton for an easy, polished outfit.
Pair With: A classic white button down from Nordstrom that you can dress up or down.
Size Range: 00-16 | Colors: 2 | Materials: 63% Polyester, 27% Viscose, 7% Cotton, 3% Elastane
Best Waterfall: Lulus Miss Punctuality Lightweight Blazer
What We Love: This flowy blazer is fun and flirty while still looking professional.
What We Don't Love: There are no pockets.
If you are a fan of waterfall jackets, you'll love this popular style from Lulus. The open front design flatters your chest and feels a little more casual than a buttoned up blazer. Think of it like your favorite cardigan, but a bit more polished. The pointed hem also plays up your hips while subtle shoulder pads create balance. The fabric is lightweight and flowy. Who says blazers have to be stuffy?
Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 5 | Materials: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex
Best Faux Leather: Zara Faux Leather Blazer
What We Love: This affordable blazer is a fresh take on the leather jacket.
What We Don't Love: You might want to size down if you are petite.
Want a blazer that you can wear on a night out? Look no further than the It Girl favorite — the leather blazer. Swap it in for your regular leather jacket, and you'll look extra stylish with the intriguing combination of a sophisticated cut combined with a fierce fabric. We like Zara's version that comes in both black and white and features an oversized fit with large pockets and a single button for effortless ease. Wear it with trousers or jeans during the day and then transition into the evening by taking a cue from the celebrities by keeping only a bra on below. The lapels on this blazer show off just the right amount of cleavage.
Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 2 | Materials: 100% Polyurethane
Best for Summer: Madewell Cotton-Linen Relaxed Larsen Blazer
What We Love: This breezy blazer keeps you cool on hot days.
What We Don't Love: Linen tends to wrinkle.
For those summer days where you still have to get suited for the office, this breezy blazer from Madewell is perfect. Made from a blend of cotton and linen, this blazer is breathable and lightweight, so you can wear it on your commute without melting in sweat. In addition to two large pockets on the outside, it has an interior pocket as well for handy storage. We love the two earth-tone shades it comes in as they look as fitting in the boardroom as on the beach. Just be aware that linen tends to wrinkle, but that detail can be part of the beachy aesthetic.
Size Range: XXS-XXL, plus available | Colors: 2 | Materials: 70% Cotton, 30% Linen
Best Satin: Lulus Trending Up Black Satin Blazer
What We Love: This satin blazer easily goes from the office to drinks.
What We Don't Love: We wish it came in more colors.
This blazer is the ultimate day to night piece. The black satin is more glam than your traditional blazer but still is office appropriate. Plus, it feels like you are literally wearing a silk robe. The relaxed bodice has a welt pocket, two front flap pockets, and is secured with a single button. Pair it with a mock neck for day and then a corset or bralette at night.
Pair With: A lace corset top from Urban Outfitters.
Size Range: XS-XL | Colors: 1 | Materials: Shell: 100% Polyester. Lining: 100% Rayon
Best Colorful: ASOS Edition Oversized Longline Blazer
What We Love: It's easy to make a statement with this bright blazer.
What We Don't Love: It might be too large for petite figures.
The simple solution when your work uniform is starting to feel a little drab? Throw on a blazer in a bright hue. With this number from ASOS, you can choose from electrifying pink, blue, or yellow. It has peak lapels, shoulder pads, and single button fastening for a cool, oversized fit. You can always pair it with the matching pants or go for another hue at the bottom for a color-blocked look.
Size Range: 0-14 | Colors: 3 | Materials: Lining: 100% Polyester. Shell: 77% Polyester, 17% Viscose, 6% Spandex
Best Belted: M.M.LaFleur The Merritt Jardigan
What We Love: A belt and removable shoulder pads make this cozy blazer customizable.
What We Don't Love: It runs big.
Don't be surprised if this piece replaces all your cardigans and blazers. Like the name suggests, it's a mix between a cardigan and blazer jacket. It has the structure of a blazer thanks to traditional lapels while the heavy knit feels as cozy as a sweater. The belt adds a bit of elegance while also helping to define your waist. The removable shoulder pads are a genius detail that lets you switch between a sharp or softer look, depending on your mood and occasion. Wrinkle-resistant and high stretch, it's the perfect layering piece to swaddle in while traveling. Though the label says it should be dry cleaned, the brand has tested it and confirmed it can be hand washed.
Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 6 | Materials: 58% Viscose, 41% Nylon, 1% Spandex
What to Keep in Mind
Fit
Oversized, fitted, longline, cropped — these days there are so many different types of blazers out there that match different outfits and aesthetics. But no matter the silhouette, all blazers should fit you properly for the best look.
According to Valponi, a blazer should fit comfortably at your shoulders with the seam landing at your shoulder. It shouldn't feel too tight when you move your arms. She says the bend in the waist should also land where you naturally curve, providing movement while also looking customly tailored. You want to make sure the sleeves aren't too short or long — they should land right at your wrist. If they are a bit too long, you can cuff them for an instant fix or get them tailored.
A good shopping tip is to try on the blazer with different clothes underneath to see if it's not too tight when wearing layers, especially when buttoned up.
Color
A solid black or navy blazer is a staple in everyone's closet — it goes with just about anything and can be easily dressed up or down. Same goes with classic prints like checks and stripes. Usually coming in gray and brown hues, these prints act as a neutral and are as versatile as black but have a tad bit more personality.
If you want to refresh your wardrobe with something new, consider a colorful blazer. From pastel to neon, colorful blazers instantly transform a basic outfit into a fierce 'fit. You can even wear bottoms in matching shade for a sleek monochrome look. "For a smart, professional look, opt for sleek pants and a matching blazer," says Valponi. "Going tonal gives a powerful statement, allowing simplicity to speak for itself."
Material
For a blazer you'll be wearing to work, you can't go wrong with a fabric like wool. It's breathable, wrinkle resistant, and elegant. A lot of professional blazers are also made from twill or other polyester blends. Keep in mind that these fabrics often tend to be dry clean only, so factor that into the price and convenience of wearing the item.
For a less formal look, go for fabrics like linen, denim, and corduroy. But if you really want to make a statement, there are plenty of blazers made from velvet, sequins, satin, and leather that are perfect for parties and nights out.
Your Questions, Answered
How do I style blazers for work?
If you've forgotten how to dress for the office or want some inspiration on how to shake it up, Joanna Angeles, Head Stylist at Tobi, gives her advice on how to style a blazer for a professional setting.
"Heading back to the office, style this wardrobe staple with neutral monochrome separates or a matching set for an effortless chic look that's put together. Pair with comfortable shoes such as kitten heels, slingback pointed toe flats, or loafers," says Angeles. "Opt for a top that would work in a professional setting such as a mock neck or button up and tuck into either pants or skirt, and for warmer days, drape the blazer on your shoulders. For a fresh take on office wear, pair a blazer with a slip midi dress and mules or white sneakers."
How do I wear a blazer casually?
The beauty of the blazer is that it can also be dressed down for less formal occasions.
"I love making formal attire casual and casual attire formal. Blazers are perfect for this," says celebrity stylist Solange Franklin. "To make a blazer look a little more casual, pair it with jeans and then with a sweater vest. Depending on where you're going, throw on some sneakers or booties and you have an easy, trendy look."
You can also take a cue from Haley Bieber, who is often caught pairing blazers with hoodies or denim cutoffs for a no-pants look.
How do I style a blazer for a night out?
Coming in fun fabrics and colors, blazers should also be a part of your going-out wardrobe.
"Since blazers are a great basic, try mixing one with trendier pieces like a flattering corset or fun knit fitted top with asymmetrical details. Trending bottoms, such as a mini skirt or straight leg trouser, also pair well with blazers," says Angeles. "Finish off the outfit with strappy or platform heels and a handbag in a matching color. For a date night fit, opt for a romantic mini or bodycon dress which will mesh well with a boxy blazer."
Less is more when it comes to going out, and celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Dua Lipa love wearing a blazer with only a bra underneath or nothing at all. Megan Fox, Emily Ratajkowski, and Kendall Jenner have also made it perfectly acceptable to wear an oversized blazer like a dress, often paired with knee-high boots.