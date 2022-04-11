Best Overall: J.Crew Parke Blazer

What We Love: This blazer is high quality, reasonably priced, and designed for all body types.

What We Don't Love: We wish it came in more colors.

For a versatile blazer that suits a range of body types, budgets, and occasions, we pick J.Crew's Parke Blazer. In fact, the brand dubs it the goldilocks of blazers because it's not too tight or loose, not too long or short. The sleek design features moderate lapels, flat pockets at the front for a sleek look while a hidden inner pocket can store any small items. Reviewers like how the blazer is lined and that the sustainable wool and elastane blend feels high quality and doesn't wrinkle throughout the day. With sizes available in petite and tall, this design truly is a crowd pleaser.

Size Range: 00-24, petite and tall available | Colors: 3 | Materials: Wool, Elastane