15 Black Work Pants That Will Elevate Your Back-to-Office Wardrobe

Best Overall: J.Crew Kate Straight-Leg Pant in Bi-Stretch Cotton

What We Love: They are easy to care for and to style.

What We Don't Love: There are no belt loops.

Beloved by Meghan Markle, J.Crew is known for making timeless workwear pieces for all body types, and these pants are just that. The straight, slightly cropped leg is not too tight nor too loose and pairs nicely with a variety of tops and shoes. The style features the brand's signature front-perfecting pockets, which create a smooth, sculpted look. Made from responsibly grown cotton, the fabric is stretchy and breathable and can be machine washed, so you don't have to worry about racking up a hefty dry cleaning bill. They come in regular, tall, and petite sizing meaning no hemming is required.

Size Range: 00-24, tall and petite available | Materials: Cotton, Viscose, Elastane | Rise: High