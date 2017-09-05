The Simple Trick That Will Double Your Fall Wardrobe

Alexis Bennett
Sep 05, 2017 @ 7:00 pm

No need to pack up your leg-baring dresses and skirts this fall. You can keep your summer favorites in rotation long after the temperature drops, thanks to a pair of opaque tights. You might already have a pair in your wardrobe, so you won't have to spend a dollar to expand your fall wardrobe.

If you don't already have opaque tights in your closet, you're going to want to get yourself a pair ASAP. We've gathered some of the best opaque tights below. We're talking about completely black options that won't turn sheer on you no matter what. You can put them to the stretch test by bending over or crossing your legs while wearing your shortest mini skirt. And your skin will remain completely covered. That's why we can't get enough of high quality opaque tights.

Great tights are definitely worth the investment. And we're giving some of these opaque tights bonus points for having seamless waistbands that won't roll or bunch up underneath your outfits. Keep scrolling to discover some of the best opaque tights below.

Ultimate Opaque Matte 70 denier tights

Commando $36 SHOP NOW
Luxe Leg high-rise 60 denier shaping tights

Spanx $38 SHOP NOW
Set of two Matte Opaque 80 denier tights

Wolford $120 SHOP NOW
Shapy Tights

Balenciaga $125 SHOP NOW
Pure Matt 100 denier tights

Falke $59 SHOP NOW

